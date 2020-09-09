 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Madrid, Spain: Yeah, we're stopping all COVID vaccinations for four days because it's a 4-day weekend and we wanna relax. Health Minister: WTF man?   (abcnews.go.com)
30
426 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 2:20 PM (38 minutes ago)



sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take a two-hour nap in the middle of every working day.
What did you expect?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's jesus' special weekend, he'll surely make it so no one gets sick, right...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they working through the Siesta? If so, they've earned their four day weekend.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's okay, COVID is taking a long weekend as well.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More like JFC man, amirite?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you start banning cultural icons like Speedy Gonzales
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Religion.... Is there anything it can't fark up?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If not in Spain, at least in Florida:

https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/b​u​siness/travel/2020/09/09/siesta-key-cr​ystal-classic-cancelled-because-covid-​19/5757935002/

No sand castles in Spain for you!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thats some next level dumbassery.

The government should mobilize the army and send the soldiers in to give the vaccines.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
America: You can work from home on this holiday you're supposed to have off but still need to answer your phone.

Rest of the world: We're taking a week off for this one-day holiday and don't farking call us.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers should help.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Germany too. Probably France as well, but I haven't checked.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Thats some next level dumbassery.

The government should mobilize the army and send the soldiers in to give the vaccines.



Well-intentioned, but that is probably not going to go over well in a country that had its last attempted military coup in the 80s and where probably half the population remembers living under a military dictator until the 70s, especially when they have their own nascent version of the Trump party agitating for a return to that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wildwomanfundraising.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not bothered. Road blocks are up for April, so Madrid residents can't come down to Andalucia. It's all good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always thought the siesta was a drag on productivity, but as an American I know that a longer day often correlates to more time to just halfass it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God will watch out for them.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're doing that. But, we don't have community covid, and the people giving out the vaccines deserve a break.

What they're doing is just stupid
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even France is calling them a bunch of lazy asses.
 
Headso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even in the US, in ny anyway, the vaccine distribution falls like within bankers hours, they should have appointments 24/7
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: We're doing that. But, we don't have community covid, and the people giving out the vaccines deserve a break.

What they're doing is just stupid


WAT
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KB202: Not bothered. Road blocks are up for April, so Madrid residents can't come down to Andalucia. It's all good.


Poor Aunt Alucia just sitting there with her meatloaf and peach cobbler, wondering what happened to the long weekend get-together.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: lolmao500: Thats some next level dumbassery.

The government should mobilize the army and send the soldiers in to give the vaccines.


Well-intentioned, but that is probably not going to go over well in a country that had its last attempted military coup in the 80s and where probably half the population remembers living under a military dictator until the 70s, especially when they have their own nascent version of the Trump party agitating for a return to that.


True true.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: Even in the US, in ny anyway, the vaccine distribution falls like within bankers hours, they should have appointments 24/7


Of all places, Dry Florida is doing that:

https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2021/​0​2/12/arizona-cardinals-stadium-vaccine​
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I always thought the siesta was a drag on productivity, but as an American I know that a longer day often correlates to more time to just halfass it.


Yep.  Arguments about American worker productivity are absurd on a website like Fark, whose traffic declines precipitously beginning at 5:00 EST, 4:30 on Fridays.

Happy National Puzzle Day!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Headso: Even in the US, in ny anyway, the vaccine distribution falls like within bankers hours, they should have appointments 24/7


The current bottleneck is not the hours vaccine clinics are open. If you can triple production I'm sure we can triple distribution.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anfrind: Gubbo: We're doing that. But, we don't have community covid, and the people giving out the vaccines deserve a break.

What they're doing is just stupid

WAT


We don't have any community spread Covid. Not since, July-ish?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Headso: Even in the US, in ny anyway, the vaccine distribution falls like within bankers hours, they should have appointments 24/7


is the lack of appointments and staff really the limiting factor here?

or is it they only give out as many appointments as they have vaccine doses?

11am tomorrow, in ny for me

Happy National Brandied Fruit Day!
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Headso: Even in the US, in ny anyway, the vaccine distribution falls like within bankers hours, they should have appointments 24/7

The current bottleneck is not the hours vaccine clinics are open. If you can triple production I'm sure we can triple distribution.


Perhaps not, but if most of the places to get a vaccine are only giving them during "bankers hours", that leaves out a lot of people who can't get away from work and other obligations to get their shots, and that disproportionately affects lower income people.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

