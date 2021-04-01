 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Come to New Mexico for the Balloon Fiesta, Green Chile and Recreational Marijuana. Stay because you forgot where your car is   (krqe.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh hell yes. I love rock climbing in New Mexico.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good to hear.  I've only been illegally high in New Mexico.
 
I.M.APseudonym [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And then?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy National Bird Day!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I.M.APseudonym: And then?


NO AND THEN
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Too cool for toad licking, eh snobby subby?
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And then, when youve spent your last dime and the whores have stopped returning your faxes, head back to Tulsa and make up with your wife. Give your kids back their braces. Tell the dog you arent mad at him anymore.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, look... yet another state entered the 21st century
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
