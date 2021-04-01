 Skip to content
New Mexico to levy tax on Texans traveling to Colorado
31
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh...Yep.  This is good news for many-a podunk police department who have turned this into something lucrative.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard on the radio today that the NYC Police Commissioner is upset he can no longer bust heads of people who smoke marijuana outside their home.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's taking forever for it to get to the Governor's desk.  Did they mail it?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Uhm, repeat. 5 stories down. I guess everyone's already high.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's taking forever for it to get to the Governor's desk.  Did they mail it?


Dude, they forgot to put it in the mail and then they ate a pizza and fell asleep watching Rick and Morty. They'll totally get to it tomorrow unless there's some sweet foot bag game going on at the park.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Uhm, repeat. 5 stories down. I guess everyone's already high.


Did you hear that New Mexico legislature has approved a law to legalize recreational cannabis and the bill is on its way to the Governor's desk?
 
lurkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great, more back-door suppliers to the black market.
The Cartels must be thrilled at the protection & extortion opportunities.
 
Explodo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Texas border towns just picked up a bunch of revenue from folks popping back over from NM.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's taking forever for it to get to the Governor's desk.  Did they mail it?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lurkey: Great, more back-door suppliers to the black market.
The Cartels must be thrilled at the protection & extortion opportunities.


Do you have evidence to back this up?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The weed strip mall in Trinidad, CO is always filled with Texas plates. You can see many Texas plates on the I-25 exiting or entering in Raton, NM to head back to Texas. I am sure they all just like the food at the Animas Grill though
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rudemix: The weed strip mall in Trinidad, CO is always filled with Texas plates. You can see many Texas plates on the I-25 exiting or entering in Raton, NM to head back to Texas. I am sure they all just like the food at the Animas Grill though

Happy National Coconut Shrimp Day!


Mmmm. Coconut shrimp. Happy indeed.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Although this is great news, even for those who us who don't smoke it anymore, it won't be "legal" until you can grow your own.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lurkey: Great, more back-door suppliers to the black market.
The Cartels must be thrilled at the protection & extortion opportunities.


All that means is we need a campaign to encourage and reward legal transactions and make illegal transition transactions taboo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Explodo: Sounds more like Texas border towns just picked up a bunch of revenue from folks popping back over from NM.


Does New Mexico border Texas?
 
Laptopia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rudemix: The weed strip mall in Trinidad, CO is always filled with Texas plates. You can see many Texas plates on the I-25 exiting or entering in Raton, NM to head back to Texas. I am sure they all just like the food at the Animas Grill though


Yeah, this will wreak havoc on the pop-up weed stores in Antonito and San Luis by the NM border.

But it will be good for the inevitable pop-up weed stores that will show up in San Jon, Tucumcari, Clovis, and Hobbs.  To say nothing of the boom coming for weed stores in south Cruces.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dad got copies of old TV shows, Dragnet Adam-12. Watching them talk about the evil weed is hilarious.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rudemix: The weed strip mall in Trinidad, CO is always filled with Texas plates. You can see many Texas plates on the I-25 exiting or entering in Raton, NM to head back to Texas. I am sure they all just like the food at the Animas Grill though

Happy National Read A Book Day!


We just know how much Coloradans love having Texans visit.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Explodo: Sounds more like Texas border towns just picked up a bunch of revenue from folks popping back over from NM.

Does New Mexico border Texas?


Nope.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh the warrantless seizures from "random" traffic stops will hit record highs.  don't have any cash or valuables when you come back over the border.   you can assume it'll all get taken until you can prove it was yours, even then good luck getting it back
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry to threadjack, but did you guys hear that New Mexico legislature has approved a law to legalize recreational cannabis and the bill is on its way to the Governor's desk?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Explodo: Sounds more like Texas border towns just picked up a bunch of revenue from folks popping back over from NM.

Does New Mexico border Texas?


NM borders nearly every state in the southwest.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: lurkey: Great, more back-door suppliers to the black market.
The Cartels must be thrilled at the protection & extortion opportunities.

Do you have evidence to back this up?


According to stories I've read on the internet, the criminal element will on occasion rob or burglarize marijuana stores of their merchandise.  Is it so much of a stretch to believe that perhaps just maybe some of their haul might get resold on the street?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew I should've taken a right turn at Albuquerque.

Happy National Chocolate Cake Day!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tirob: TwowheelinTim: lurkey: Great, more back-door suppliers to the black market.
The Cartels must be thrilled at the protection & extortion opportunities.

Do you have evidence to back this up?

According to stories I've read on the internet, the criminal element will on occasion rob or burglarize marijuana stores of their merchandise.  Is it so much of a stretch to believe that perhaps just maybe some of their haul might get resold on the street?


Hi tiredschtickrob. I guess I'm just going to have to take your word for it since you've presented no evidence.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: [Fark user image 850x1133]


your pro-mix needs water :)
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kindms: TwowheelinTim: [Fark user image 850x1133]

your pro-mix needs water :)


It's fine. The soil under the immediate surface is plenty moist.
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is great. I have a wedding to go to in NM in Sept
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: TwowheelinTim: [Fark user image 850x1133]

your pro-mix needs water :)


That's Fox Farms Ocean Forest mix. I've been using it for years and have had really great results every time. When I transplant them I'll use the same mix and blend in some chicken sh*t, and worm castings. While they're growing I'll top dress them monthly and water them with a worm-tea/water mix once a week. In the last weeks I'll mix some molasses into the water too.

Satisfaction guaranteed.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Laptopia: rudemix: The weed strip mall in Trinidad, CO is always filled with Texas plates. You can see many Texas plates on the I-25 exiting or entering in Raton, NM to head back to Texas. I am sure they all just like the food at the Animas Grill though

Yeah, this will wreak havoc on the pop-up weed stores in Antonito and San Luis by the NM border.

But it will be good for the inevitable pop-up weed stores that will show up in San Jon, Tucumcari, Clovis, and Hobbs.  To say nothing of the boom coming for weed stores in south Cruces.


Having driven through Roswell in the last couple of months, I fully expect main street to be carpeted with grey-alien-superimposed-on-a-pot-​leaf posters / banners outside of the upcoming weed stores.
 
