(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 1 is 'wigged-out' as in: "I wanted to buy a new set of flowing gold locks, but sadly my haberdasher was wigged-out"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wiggy?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hüsker Dü - Makes No Sense At All
Youtube J1sYN0PuRs4
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still I begged him "Wigmaker, please!"
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember that time Bart Simpson and his friends drove once to the World Fair site where they wigged out at Wig World. That was a sight and a half. But not the first time Bart has cross-dressed. He's a cute little chubber. Sort of a young Vicki Lake or a later Tarintino.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you make a meme out of "Wigmaker, please!" use an old timey picture of a man wearing or combing a perruque. It'll be way cooler for the attention to detail.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dryad: The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country

Happy Nickelback Appreciation Day Day!


Webster was a spelling reformer. So it's only natural his dictionary is a curse on America.

Merriam was also a famous dictionary maker. I have both families in my family tree. And if you go far enough back, Dr. Samuel Johnson.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the hyphen is necessary.

Happy Brown M&M Day!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Its wiggity wiggity wacked!
 
