(Drudge)   In a feat of journalism not equaled since the Dewey Defeats Truman headline, half of the Drudge Report Headlines are April Fool's jokes. Drew says a free year of TotalFark to the first Farker who successfully identifies 20 of the false headlines   (drudgereport.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, American films, Light, Film, 1960 births, Jury, Trial, GEORGE FLOYD CASE, Spring  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait. Would this, itself, be an April Fool's joke? Or is this boobies itself an April Fool's joke? Down the rabbit hole with you! Which pill do you want?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The joke is that TDR has always been a joke.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the percentage of headlines on Drudge that are accurate is the same today as it is any other day?

/fark that garbage site
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DR isn't real half the time anyway.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all of Drudge's headlines are false, but none of them are completely true.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha subby
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't want to spend more than 10 seconds on Drudge trying to figure it out.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, but I'm not going to click on the Drudge Report.

Happy National Drink Wine Day!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so there are fewer joke headlines today?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the first time I've looked at Drudge in about 15 years.  I think he's packing three times as many links on the page compared to back then.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"UPDATE: Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building..."

Not seeing where that's funny.

Happy Not Seeing Where That's Funny Day!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this timeline, I'm pretty sure they're all true, even the fake ones.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catch is that it's Drew Carrey offering the year of TF. You just have to bid for it, then play a game of Cliff Hangers.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a threat?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the Dredge Report is a false headline. It's all made up crap!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of the Drudge Report headlines are jokes.  The other half are lame jokes.

Lassie's tired of saving Timmy from that damn well, decides to let him die the next time he falls in.

All this and more on the next Fox and Friends.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on Drew, I'm not going to give him the satisfaction and will just buy Totalfark with my own cash.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they're all jokes. As usual.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, subby, but we all know this is one of the fake ones.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


//Happy Hug Your Local Swami Day!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: Wait. Would this, itself, be an April Fool's joke? Or is this boobies itself an April Fool's joke? Down the rabbit hole with you! Which pill do you want?


I'm sticking with my pre-existing conviction that both halves of Drudge Report are fake news every day, and April Fools jokes on April 1.

Happy National Banana Cream Pie Day!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry Drew but 1) I had no idea Drudge still existed and 2) I'm sure as shiat not clicking on his site.

Fark that POS.

Happy National Nachos Day!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2nd place is two free years of TotalFark
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only half? I was gonna say all of them.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starsrift: Nice try, subby, but we all know this is one of the fake ones.


Yeah, the site is mostly the same as yesterday, plus a couple new headlines. Nothing obviously fake.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Happy Internet Jackass Day
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In other news, Drudge Report still exists. Will wonders never cease.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: [i.gifer.com image 200x200]


Oooh! Is there a Woot-Off today?

/since we're talking blasts from the past
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fursecution: starsrift: Nice try, subby, but we all know this is one of the fake ones.

Yeah, the site is mostly the same as yesterday, plus a couple new headlines. Nothing obviously fake.

[Fark user image 850x542]

/Happy Internet Jackass Day


So, does every state have a state specific Drudge Report, or is it just Oklahoma stupidity?

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Happy We're Gonna Name A Highway After Trump Somewhere, Dammit Day
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: The joke is that TDR has always been a joke.


Its only links to popular mainstream media. Why shoot the messenger?
 
Eravior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to say all of them since that, technically, meets the criteria but others have beaten me to it. Although, I don't think they realized it and provided it as their official answer...

All of them!

All right. Where's my prize?
Whaddaya mean it's a joke?
I don't care! I won! From now on Lite Fark is Total Fark and I'm the president of it so there!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stilted: Fursecution: starsrift: Nice try, subby, but we all know this is one of the fake ones.

Yeah, the site is mostly the same as yesterday, plus a couple new headlines. Nothing obviously fake.

[Fark user image 850x542]

/Happy Internet Jackass Day

So, does every state have a state specific Drudge Report, or is it just Oklahoma stupidity?

[Fark user image 850x407]


/Happy We're Gonna Name A Highway After Trump Somewhere, Dammit Day


Jebus, that's like something out of Perry Mason or Matlock.
https://kfor.com/news/local/oklahoma-​c​ity-murder-suspects-brother-testified-​taking-the-blame-for-the-2015-killing-​as-trial-winds-down/
 
