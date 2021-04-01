 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   In a move that would have been more helpful a year ago, the FDA authorizes two rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests   (thehill.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Authorization, rapid tests, Abbott BinaxNOW tests, authorizations of the Quidel QuickVue, major step, Drug Administration, Michael Mina, Abbott test  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Apr 2021 at 1:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless they found out a way to test for Covid by peeing on a stick, there is going to be many people screwing up the test and getting bogus results.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you make these readily available, all it would do is make people who test positive think, "Well, guess I can go bowling now. Nothing to worry about since I already have it!" Because people, by and large, suck.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Unless they found out a way to test for Covid by peeing on a stick, there is going to be many people screwing up the test and getting bogus results.


Some tests use a saliva sample. That's almost as simple as pee, and easier to aim.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well wouldn't have been more helpful a year ago if we all had been vaccinated or the virus never existed?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: If you make these readily available, all it would do is make people who test positive think, "Well, guess I can go bowling now. Nothing to worry about since I already have it!" Because people, by and large, suck.


Put in a hidden 5G chip to alert the authorities as soon as a test reports positive.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Some tests use a saliva sample. That's almost as simple as pee, and easier to aim.


Have you ever tried spitting into someone's mouth?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Michael J Faux: If you make these readily available, all it would do is make people who test positive think, "Well, guess I can go bowling now. Nothing to worry about since I already have it!" Because people, by and large, suck.

Put in a hidden 5G chip to alert the authorities as soon as a test reports positive.


DNRTFA but I'm guessing they communicate with a phone app that auto reports positive test results, so it won't be necessary for the device to have its own cellular modem.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Well, guess I can go bowling now. Nothing to worry about since I already have it!"


Might as well do it anyway. The latest announcement is there is a variant that can escape test detection. So, a virus that can have no symptoms and no way to test for it, but you have to stay home because of that.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.