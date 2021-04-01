 Skip to content
(Twitter)   April Fools Day has gone too far. There are some things you just don't joke about
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best April Fools day pranks are ones that could be close enough to be true.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this cancel culture?
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to convince my wife there's some good points to being a libertarian so we should try it. She countered with all of my own previous points and eviscerated me.

/She asked if I was going to use the roads and called me a freeloader.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]


JFC, NSFW.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

JFC, NSFW.


A bruised knee?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Is this cancel culture?


Paddington probably needs to be cancelled. He's supposed to be from Peru. But the only bear species in Peru is the Andean spectacled bear, which have dark black fur and a distinctive lighter fur around the eyes that look like glasses.

Paddington is being played by some brown bear. Sure, he's still a bear of color (BoC) but he's appropriating Peruvian and British culture.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marmalade sandwich

media.tenor.com


Happy September 11th (Patriot Day)!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: arrogantbastich: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?


If you blur your vision and only quickly glance, it's a boob
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marmalade is disgusting.  Blech.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The best April Fools day pranks are ones that could be close enough to be true.


There are no good ones
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I tried to convince my wife there's some good points to being a libertarian so we should try it. She countered with all of my own previous points and eviscerated me.

/She asked if I was going to use the roads and called me a freeloader.

/She asked if I was going to use the roads and called me a freeloader.


You don't "try" being a libertarian. It's not like anal.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

geggy: [Fark user image 425x389]


only someone who's never seen a breast before would mistake a bruise for a nipple.

So, most of the males of fark.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: ajgeek: arrogantbastich: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?

If you blur your vision and only quickly glance, it's a boob


So... stinking drunk already?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Zwift put all of its riders on a bigwheel this morning.

Jokes on them, I am just as slow either way.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]


Fark user image
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: geggy: [Fark user image 425x389]

only someone who's never seen a breast before would mistake a bruise for a nipple.

So, most of the males of fark.


Oh they've seen breasts before... giant, pendulous, hanging breasts.

Just not female breasts.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Marmalade is disgusting.  Blech.


Just doesn't meet the flavor standard of your Little Debbie cakes eh oui?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the filter is putting in quotes like Happy _______ Day, I see.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having breakfast with Mrs.169, kicks.
Fark user image
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

[Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


In case you're wondering, her name is Shione Cooper.

...and they're real.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ajgeek: arrogantbastich: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?


Yes, but not a sharp one ;)
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: ajgeek: arrogantbastich: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x538]

JFC, NSFW.

A bruised knee?

If you blur your vision and only quickly glance, it's a boob


Thx. My dumb hurts less now
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He doesn't like it any less either.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Ambivalence: geggy: [Fark user image 425x389]

only someone who's never seen a breast before would mistake a bruise for a nipple.

So, most of the males of fark.

Oh they've seen breasts before... giant, pendulous, hanging breasts.

Just not female breasts.


media.istockphoto.com
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Arkanaut: Is this cancel culture?

Paddington probably needs to be cancelled. He's supposed to be from Peru. But the only bear species in Peru is the Andean spectacled bear, which have dark black fur and a distinctive lighter fur around the eyes that look like glasses.

Paddington is being played by some brown bear. Sure, he's still a bear of color (BoC) but he's appropriating Peruvian and British culture.


HE WAS ADOPTED
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: You don't "try" being a libertarian. It's not like anal.


Why not? Both involve knob-ends spreading shiat around.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x229]


Jesus, there are just some things you don't talk about.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
