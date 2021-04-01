 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   If you're stuck on the Mass Pike this morning, make lemonade   (masslive.com) divider line
14
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isitstillstuck.com ?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the noun "crews".  They should use more specific references like: technicians, wrecker guys, idle bystanders, law enforcement, former guy, etc.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wonko Fortytwo: I hate the noun "crews".  They should use more specific references like: technicians, wrecker guys, idle bystanders, law enforcement, former guy, etc.


"Former guy?"
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Wonko Fortytwo: I hate the noun "crews".  They should use more specific references like: technicians, wrecker guys, idle bystanders, law enforcement, former guy, etc.

"Former guy?"


Yep that guy.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When life hands you lemons, rub the juice of them into the paper cuts of your enemies.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So nothing is different on the mass pike then?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When life gives me lemons, I say "Hey life! Come over here! I did not order these lemons and I want to talk to your manager!"
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lemon Party!!

Or, buncha lemon-stealing whores
 
