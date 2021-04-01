 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's been two weeks since that mass shooting at Atlanta spas. How many more mass shootings do you think have happened in America since then? Guess your number, then click the link   (cnn.com) divider line
207
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Theyre shooting up the wrong masses
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This farking country is so broken and nobody wants to fix it.

Happy National Random Acts of Kindness Day!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price of freedom, and aren't we all proud to pay it?

/over and over and over again
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told that an armed society is a polite society. We're politing people to death like a motherfarker.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


*nods*
Yeeeep.

Happy Veteran's Day!
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my Murica?  No way!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twooo (checks article) oowenty. Twenty. Yeah that's what I meant.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


That ain't gonna sell guns, tho.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This farking country is so broken and nobody wants to fix it.


Both sides immediately. Deeply impressed
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty soon all the Americans will shoot each other to death and Canada will march right in to claim the land.

It's all coming together ....
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This farking country is so broken and nobody wants to fix it.


Not "nobody". But the people that want to fix it don't have the power to do so, and the ones in power don't want it fixed.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-pr​e​vent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-​r-1819576527
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


Agreed, weve all gotten so uptight about showing the true carnage of american life, and that has sheltered us from the outrage we should be feeling over it.

I dont remember seeing any warnings bout graphic images before those WW2 newsreels, and those things were FULL of dead & rotting corpses.
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but none of those count as real mass shootings because reasons.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see CNN is counting gang warfare as mass shootings now. Ok. No agenda there
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slowly, quietly, the gun crept up the stairs...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.


This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I purged my Facebook contacts, somebody in December was saying - and he predicted this for years - is there is going to be lots of disguised Antifas doing mass shootings in the future to discredit patriots.

There was a reason I was keeping an eye on folks like that. Now it is no longer worth it. Or, more qualified people are covering that now.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I see CNN is counting gang warfare as mass shootings now. Ok. No agenda there


Yes, ignore the fact that banning assault weapons like the AR-15 would have stopped this gang warfare in its tracks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I see CNN is counting gang warfare as mass shootings now. Ok. No agenda there


Jerks! Couting deaths caused by guns as gun violence!
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, it's the weekly thread where we stretch the definition of "mass shooting" to absurd lengths so we can concern troll about bad legislation that would have no measure able effect on gun crime!

It's time we finally ban the shoulder thing that goes up! That'll surely make a difference to public safety!

Happy National Motorcycle Ride Day!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the US is getting back to normal.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.

This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.


And yet nobody wants to vote them out, if we don't vote for them then the only option is someone worse.

Or so we hear from the people who unquestioningly support those in Congress who don't want to fix it.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really says something about us as a country where the only mass shootings that make the news are the ones with death tolls in the double digits.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This farking country is so broken and nobody wants to fix it.


Ladies, gentlemen, and enbys, may I present to you the quintessential AdmirableSnackbar post.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of the 20 these were probably covered by fox news...

March 28: Chicago, Illinois

March 27: Chicago, Illinois

March 27: River Gorge, Illinois

March 26: Chicago, Illinois
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: jekfark: I see CNN is counting gang warfare as mass shootings now. Ok. No agenda there

Yes, ignore the fact that banning assault weapons like the AR-15 would have stopped this gang warfare in its tracks.


I'm not against banning assault weapons but criminals will still find a way to get them
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.

This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.

And yet nobody wants to vote them out, if we don't vote for them then the only option is someone worse.

Or so we hear from the people who unquestioningly support those in Congress who don't want to fix it.


Then run for office. If you've got better ideas, do it.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funnily enough, someone tried starting a race-baiting thread on 4chan last night, asking why the news had gone quiet on the Atlanta shooting. They were easily shot down (phrasing) by others commenting on the plethora of other shootings since.

Guess they wanted to concentrate on the ethnic origin of the Atlanta shooter, when it's become distressingly apparent that home-grown insane murderous farkers vastly outnumber insane murderous farkers who have their origins overseas.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always too early to talk about gun control if you have a mass shooting every single day.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I see CNN is counting gang warfare as mass shootings now. Ok. No agenda there


It only matters when white people die, amirite?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


Won't help.  The anti-cigarette adverts tried that years ago, and still include the pics.  No one notices any more.  Did not make one iota of impact on me when I smoked.  Was did help me to stop was the self-lying that smoking wasn't so bad, and that it helped me concentrate.  Turns out, non-smokers can concentrate too.  That's what helped the most - REALITY TRUTH.

When my Daddy was explaining the horrific damages a weapon can do to the human body, he took a watermelon, and used his double-ought side-by-side, and stood back about 20 feet, and shot the watermelon against the cement foundation of the house.  Then let it dry in the August summer heat for two hours.  We kids, 7, 12 and 13, were then sent outside with mops and buckets of water to clean the watermelon off the side of the house before the ants set in.  Quite the impactful message.  I was the 7yo.  I can still smell the dried on watermelon, 50 years later.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: Oh boy, it's the weekly thread where we stretch the definition of "mass shooting" to absurd lengths so we can concern troll about bad legislation that would have no measure able effect on gun crime!


Yeah, it sure is stupid to consider incidents where several people were shot to be indicators of a gun violence problem. We should really only care about incidents where dudes with manifestos go on a rampage.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Ah, the US is getting back to normal.



Blood for the Blood God! Skulls for the Skull Throne!
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.

This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.


And in particular, the senators and representatives owned by the NRA won't fix it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.

This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.

And yet nobody wants to vote them out, if we don't vote for them then the only option is someone worse.

Or so we hear from the people who unquestioningly support those in Congress who don't want to fix it.

Then run for office. If you've got better ideas, do it.


Better ideas don't matter in American politics. Are you new here?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four of them sound like crazy person with a gun shooting random people. The rest are gang or domestics. Not that it matters, it's about 20 too many.

/Those gangs aren't using ar15s.
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14.

/RTFA

Welp... How should we fix this? I'm thinking dramatically improved social health programs and new regulations with grandfather clauses so the last generation can't scream, "BUT MAH FREEDOMS!"

/The US was born with a firearm in hand; it's going to be hell prying that away.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I'm not against banning assault weapons but criminals will still find a way to get them


Big time gangsters, serious professional hitmen & militia freako's will still find a way to get them, yes.
Angry teenagers that want to shoot up their school, notsomuch... they'll be saddled with grampas bird rifle.

Happy National Thrift Shop Day!
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Elliot8654: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Tyrosine: Does it matter? It's not like you're going to do anything meaningful to prevent it in the future so why bother talking about it. At this point you guys get what you deserve.

This isnt accurate.  Congress wont fix it.  Some 70% of us want gun contol.

And yet nobody wants to vote them out, if we don't vote for them then the only option is someone worse.

Or so we hear from the people who unquestioningly support those in Congress who don't want to fix it.

Then run for office. If you've got better ideas, do it.

Better ideas don't matter in American politics. Are you new here?


Run locally. They do there. I keep hearing you whine about how everyone is terrible and no one in politics is any good. But you refuse to actually push candidates that will be better. Or run yourself if you think you can do a better job.

My roommate in college ran for mayor of our city because he believed he could do better. What's your excuse?
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nobody worse than a gun humper.  You guys are sick farks.  I see a few of you already in here, quick to jump in and fellate your toys.

Go get a farking penis implant or something if you're so goddamn insecure.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


This.  People should know what a round from an AR-15 does to a 6 year old child like at Sandy Hook.  Their beautiful healthy bodies literally shredded apart.  Limbs effectively amputated.  However, the whole thing gets sanitized and you just get a score for the score board.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: mathamagical: Oh boy, it's the weekly thread where we stretch the definition of "mass shooting" to absurd lengths so we can concern troll about bad legislation that would have no measure able effect on gun crime!

Yeah, it sure is stupid to consider incidents where several people were shot to be indicators of a gun violence problem. We should really only care about incidents where dudes with manifestos go on a rampage.


Yeah that's why legislators are laser focused on writing laws that would have no impact on the guns used in the overwhelming majority of all gun crimes.

It would be like looking at fatal traffic accidents and deciding we need to ban cars with spoilers because no one needs a spoiler to drive on public roads.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun humpers vote.
Lazy, greedy politicians shamelessly pander to gun nuts to get their votes.
The goddamn politicians might as well be pulling the triggers.
They all belong in prison for the rest of their lives.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the "guns don't kill people, people with guns kill people" argument.

Okay let's run with that.  If you follow that argument and want to reduce killing, you have two options: get rid of the guns, or get rid of people.  Which makes more sense?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: They should start showing photos of bodily injuries and corpses from shootings. Show the horror to shock the nation's collective system into something other than, "our hearts go out" and "thoughts and prayers".


Santizing the violence has made people complacent.

This country serious needs the rated R version of the consequences of political policy.
 
