(Marketwatch)   Having pieced the clues together, police complete The Great International Lego Heist with three arrests. It wasn't quite what they envisioned, but still looked pretty darn good   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lego, gang of international Lego thieves, Paris, Crime, le-de-France, Taj Mahal, New South Wales, Top 14  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if they never find the Kragle?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Happy Boxing Day!
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't it impossible to make something long and round out of LEGO? So it would just be pole-ish.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I was a kid today i'd care fu*k all about LEGOS because I would be knee deep in hardcore porn at least 14 hours a day.
 
