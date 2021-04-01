 Skip to content
(NPR) Roses are red / Violets are blue / It's National Poetry Month / and NPR wants poems from you
    Poetry, Spoken word, mini poems, Ayanna Albertson, Use #NPRpoetry, Poetic form, History of poetry, week of April  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about "no"?
I gotta go.
Produce your own show
Know you know

snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....Sony.
.....Bony.
...
...


...I haven't fleshed it out yet. Get back with me later.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Fark's servers are down
How about 10 from you?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once NPR focused on being true
Even handed and honest with you
But then Kochs came with cash
Facebook pumped up their stash
Now it's slanted like corporate news
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to have some wordly fun?
Get a dictionary and look up "run"
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not want your tote bag
You dirty dirty hag
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
secuestro dispuesta

i think i wanna

fade into bolivia

yeah, uh huh, thats right
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A B R A C A D A B R A
B R A C A D A B R A
R A C A D A B R A
A C A D A B R A
C A D A B R A
A D A B R A
  D A B R A
    A B R A
       B R A
          R A
            A

shiat I summoned a demon
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket....
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket
Who wanted Terry Gross to...interview Gene Simmons.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, what rhymes with Exxon-Mobil?
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Poetry is hard,
Something, something, tacos.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women.
Can't live with them.
Pass the beer nuts.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greatest poem EVER
shawnnoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*This is Just to Say*

I have eaten
the dog
that was in
your yard

and which
you were probably

saving
forWestminster

Forgive me
it was delicious
so tender
not gamey at all
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some poems make me cry
Some poems make me yawn
Why the hell did Laura bush
kick all the poets off the lawn?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That's how you know it's working
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Republicans are Red
Democrats are Blue
You might not like Biden
But he's your President too
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Companion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime.
That's why I've turned to a life of crime.

Now, wallet please. :)
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice Polite Republicans, on the radio,
asking for donations to support the status quo.
Allegedly noncommercial,
(and rarely controversial),
talking points for a capitalist minstrel show.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Quick, what rhymes with Exxon-Mobil?


The Board of Exxon-Mobil's
reputation's quite ignoble.
Their exploitation's global;
as for safety? Chernobyl.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
I turned out smart.
What happened to you?
 
