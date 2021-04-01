 Skip to content
(Reuters)   That Italian navy captain caught allegedly passing secret documents to Russia did it for money not amore, which is really out of character   (reuters.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tsk-tsk*
I wonder if the mafiosi have their claws in his finanes, too?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been revealed that the moon did not in fact hit his eye like a big pizza pie.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they were filming him handing off the documents, then I figure the documents were crap.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?

dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh.  I would have thought an Italian naval captain would have done it for a moray.....

dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?


Doesn't matter because it's in Euros.  It's like metric money.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why people in debt should not have security clearances. Italy may also have to pay its military officials more.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, he did do it because he wanted amore money.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Something something navy something something eel something something HE DID IT FOR A MORAY.

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People who become spies for money are really easy for their handlers to manage.  No self-doubt, basic transactional mindset.  People who do it for ideological reasons need a lot more handholding.
 
GasDude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?


The article says he was a Frigate Captain, which in US Navy equivalent is a Commander, not Captain. That said, a salary of 3,000 euros per month (about $42K USD per year) is on the low side even for a Commander. That's less than half of what a USN Commander with 10-15 years experience makes.
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People who become spies for money are really easy for their handlers to manage.  No self-doubt, basic transactional mindset.  People who do it for ideological reasons need a lot more handholding.


The hardest to handle are the people that you are blackmailing into doing it. They aren't bad people in general, it is just you have something on them and have them over a bucket because they don't want it out. But, because of them generally being good people, the guilt will eventually get to them and they will either kill themselves or turn themselves in.

aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GasDude: uttertosh: Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?

The article says he was a Frigate Captain, which in US Navy equivalent is a Commander, not Captain. That said, a salary of 3,000 euros per month (about $42K USD per year) is on the low side even for a Commander. That's less than half of what a USN Commander with 10-15 years experience makes.


So he's bad at negotiating. Which is why he only got $6k for risking his life, I'm guessing.

casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the weird one but selling out my own employer seems rude.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First you get the money. Then you get the amore.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shakespeare's greatest villain went bad because of a missed promotion. Spies and traitors often do it for trivialities. We're monkeys. Not angels.

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Maybe I'm the weird one but selling out my own employer seems rude.


It's called initiative.  Study it out.  You're former employer will be impressed with the speed and efficiency that you outbusinessed him.

I am currently planning my Fitty Centz Store.  Gonna put my employer out of the dollar biz in no time.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: casual disregard: Maybe I'm the weird one but selling out my own employer seems rude.

It's called initiative.  Study it out.  You're former employer will be impressed with the speed and efficiency that you outbusinessed him.

I am currently planning my Fitty Centz Store.  Gonna put my employer out of the dollar biz in no time.


You are employer....? I think not.
 
groverpm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: uttertosh: Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?

Doesn't matter because it's in Euros.  It's like metric money.


Isn't all money nowadays decimal? What do you use? Pounds, shilling and pence (£sd)?

Also (for uttertosh) the article states he had a desk job. He earned €3000 ($3523, £2553) and a €1500 mortgage and large family.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GasDude: uttertosh: Wait... How much does an Italian navy captain earn?

The article says he was a Frigate Captain, which in US Navy equivalent is a Commander, not Captain. That said, a salary of 3,000 euros per month (about $42K USD per year) is on the low side even for a Commander. That's less than half of what a USN Commander with 10-15 years experience makes.


The designer uniforms probably cost more than that.
 
