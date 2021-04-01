 Skip to content
(AskLegal Malaysia)   Can you legally drive through a red light in Malaysia if no one is around to see it? A comprehensive analysis   (asklegal.my) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may result in a ticket and a fine. In Singapore, you'll be beaten senseless and imprisoned for five years.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If no one is around, every red light is optional. Who you stopping for? God?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I want to know is why car horns have not yet been banned in the cities of India. I can always tells when coworkers from there jump onto a Zoom call because of the background traffic noise.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: It may result in a ticket and a fine. In Singapore, you'll be beaten senseless and imprisoned for five years.


Bait, but i'll take it. Somehow they don't have nearly the amount of violent crime, or mass shootings, or various other problems. Funny, that.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but it causes the tears of a clown.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on how common traffic cameras are in the area.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: If no one is around, every red light is optional. Who you stopping for? God?


And red light cameras

Happy Earth Day!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most of the US has some reasonable limit, even if just for motorcycles. I guess they don't?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can legally drive through a red light in Malaysia if you don't kill any Muslims. Christians, Buddhists and Confucians are fair game worth various points.
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a difference between legally legal and functionally legal.

You'd better be certain there's no one around to catch you, be it camera or cop.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks to Odin, they had a legal expert available to answer that question.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It may result in a ticket and a fine. In Singapore, you'll be beaten senseless and imprisoned for five years.


When I went to Puerto Rico in the 80's and 90's, It was recommended to me that when driving through San Juan at night, you shouldn't stop at any red light.  Pause long enough to be safe and keep going.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You mean like in Illinois?

As long as no one with lights or siren or badge sees it.  Everyone else can see it.

Happy Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the deLorean gets up to 88mph, you may be able to beat the ticket.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: If no one is around, every red light is optional. Who you stopping for? God?


that would be a personal POV, the law of such is generally written to be plain that it is not a judgement call of, should I stop or not/is it safe to not stop? It is just plain and simple, driver does not judge, driver stops.

And the reason you would do this when no one was around is for yourself and all the other people.
the other people that are sometimes around, and so if they are or not, you make a habit of the behavior being the only behavior. And then you simply can't make a mistake ever between when should or should not decide to stop, because there is no question or decision to make, you just always stop.

The habit of NOT ASSUMING to judge for the saftey of others, but just always do the prescribed behavior so as to keep the public saftey ass high as we can even when engaging in intrinsically risky potentially life ending activities.


You stop for your civilization, to make  a habit of adhering to the road rules. Because you know you are an easily fallible human, so just don't presume to use your own judgement, and stick to the road rules for everyone all the time out of habit.
When you presume to follow rules or not at your own judgment, you leave everyone else open to you mkaing a wrong judgment at the wrong time.

Which driving is already intrinsically full of such saftey judgement calls as it is without adding to the pile judging when and if the rules will be followed.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Solty Dog: If no one is around, every red light is optional. Who you stopping for? God?

that would be a personal POV, the law of such is generally written to be plain that it is not a judgement call of, should I stop or not/is it safe to not stop? It is just plain and simple, driver does not judge, driver stops.

And the reason you would do this when no one was around is for yourself and all the other people.
the other people that are sometimes around, and so if they are or not, you make a habit of the behavior being the only behavior. And then you simply can't make a mistake ever between when should or should not decide to stop, because there is no question or decision to make, you just always stop.

The habit of NOT ASSUMING to judge for the saftey of others, but just always do the prescribed behavior so as to keep the public saftey ass high as we can even when engaging in intrinsically risky potentially life ending activities.


You stop for your civilization, to make  a habit of adhering to the road rules. Because you know you are an easily fallible human, so just don't presume to use your own judgement, and stick to the road rules for everyone all the time out of habit.
When you presume to follow rules or not at your own judgment, you leave everyone else open to you mkaing a wrong judgment at the wrong time.

Which driving is already intrinsically full of such saftey judgement calls as it is without adding to the pile judging when and if the rules will be followed.


I read that in the voice of a 1950 safety film and was thoughtfully entertained. 5 stars.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: If no one is around, every red light is optional. Who you stopping for? God?


You're stopping for the person you don't see, who will be driving through the intersection at full speed because the drivers on the cross streets have red lights that prohibit them from entering.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
electricjebus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Most of the US has some reasonable limit, even if just for motorcycles. I guess they don't?


The motorcycle exception is for purely practical reasons.  Some traffic lights are controlled by sensors that detect a vehicle, this is particularly common in left turn lanes.  Most motorcycles, mopeds and scooters don't weigh enough for the traffic sensors to register a vehicle so the light will never turn green if there is a motorcycle on top of it regardless of how many cars are behind the bike.

/Found that out with my first scooter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've mentioned before that we've hosted a number of exchange students over the years. One time, while driving through rural Illinois, we came to a stop sign among the corn and soybeans. We stopped.

Our visiting student from Turkey was shocked. "Why do you stop in the middle of nowhere with no one around?"

This was an educational moment, one that clearly highlighted the differences between cultures, norms of right and wrong, of law and order. Cleary, he thought he was asking an important, possibly revealing question of Americans and their thought processes.

Was he wrong? Was he right? Did he have a point? It was none of these things, just different. How could we expect him to see things from an American point of view? We knew it was not a question of stopping or not. No, we knew the real issue was "Who puts a stop sign in the middle of farking nowhere?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A guy from Chicago once told me that in some neighborhoods you only slow down for red lights, you never ever stop if it can be helped. Any other cities with neighborhoods like that?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where I live the streets are mostly empty after about 8pm. The lights here all seem to be on timers instead of triggered by sensors in the road. Or maybe it's both, I don't know but some of them are so farking long. One on the way home from my friends house is 4 minutes and I have to sit there even if I'm the only car in sight.

At the intersection near my house, if you're going east/west, the light is green for about 30 seconds but red for two minutes. Again, this is any time of day/night regardless of the amount of traffic. I don't know who is in charge of programing the lights around here but they did a terrible job.
 
burnsy06 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A guy from Chicago once told me that in some neighborhoods you only slow down for red lights, you never ever stop if it can be helped. Any other cities with neighborhoods like that?


I know of their existence, but gosh I'm glad I don't live in one. Some cities are so scary I refuse to drive in them. e.g. Boston.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not having any stoplights or stop signs seems to work ok in Cities Skylines, why not  IRL?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I started reading the article, but I fell asleep half-way through.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A guy from Chicago once told me that in some neighborhoods you only slow down for red lights, you never ever stop if it can be helped. Any other cities with neighborhoods like that?


I lived in Chicago proper for 15 years and drove through a lot of pretty iffy neighborhoods. I never heard of this rule. I think your friend was just being an edglord.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

electricjebus: The Irresponsible Captain: Most of the US has some reasonable limit, even if just for motorcycles. I guess they don't?

The motorcycle exception is for purely practical reasons.  Some traffic lights are controlled by sensors that detect a vehicle, this is particularly common in left turn lanes.  Most motorcycles, mopeds and scooters don't weigh enough for the traffic sensors to register a vehicle so the light will never turn green if there is a motorcycle on top of it regardless of how many cars are behind the bike.

/Found that out with my first scooter.


Close, but it's actually more to do with size than weight. The sensors embedded in the street are usually induction loops, so you need something large (and metallic) enough to disrupt it. Newer ones might be more sensitive, but it's still the same principle. And many places are moving away from those due to better and cheaper alternatives.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: beezeltown: It may result in a ticket and a fine. In Singapore, you'll be beaten senseless and imprisoned for five years.

Bait, but i'll take it. Somehow they don't have nearly the amount of violent crime, or mass shootings, or various other problems. Funny, that.

Happy Epilepsy Awareness Day - Purple Day!


But do the trains run on time?

Happy Christmas in July!
 
