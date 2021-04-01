 Skip to content
(YouGov)   Thinking about pranking someone today? Just keep in mind there's a 1-in-50 chance they'll never speak to you again   (today.yougov.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I guess I just have to keep pranking the right ones until they catch a hint.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That may not be the detractor you seem to think it is, subby

Happy National DNA Day!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Trumpers. It's worth the small chance that they will never speak to you again.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had plans to follow my friend around while she shopped for wedding stuff by having her fiancée turn on location sharing. Then she's just randomly have people she know "show up" when she's shopping.

Then Covid hit :(
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's Florida
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances are that slim? Doesn't seem worth the effort.
 
Seussie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. Here's my April Fools jokes gone awry story:  In the late '80's when Mr.Seuss and I were dating, I told him Robert Plant had died.  I had no IDEA, I swear, that he was that big of a Zep fan, and he was about to call his friends and was really upset, etc. So I had to tell him april fools!  He was not happy.  Flash forward to after we're married and have our first assignment on Guam (Air Force).  We'd been there about 5 months, and I was very, very homesick, never having lived outside of my home state before.  So we're driving down the road to "Big Navy" and there's construction to the side , and hubby says "hey, that's where they're building the new high-way to connect all the islands in Micronesia!!  and I was STOKED... wow! we'll get to travel a little bit now! won't it be great!

I'll leave it to you to decide which one of us was the most cruel.  But we laugh about it now.

Happy Nailed It Day!
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just announced I was introducing microtransactions into the D&D game I'm running.

...Hopefully someone doesn't get the joke and buys some cosmetic items...
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Prank Trumpers. It's worth the small chance that they will never speak to you again.


Too easy - those morans will believe anything.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats why i only prank family members who are dependent on me.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most pranks that get to 100% typically end in jail time.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the odds were better than that, say at least 1 in 25, then I would actually be motivated to work on some pretty good pranks.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I took 4 plastic bagged air and put them under each tire of my car.  They make a pretty loud popping noise when you run over them.

Anyway I was bringing the kids to school this AM as I usually do.  I ran over them then hit the brakes somewhat abruptly and said, OMG did you guys hear that? They say "Yeah, what was that?" I say I don't know and jump out of the vehicle.  I look at the perfectly fine tires, Then I tell them all 4 tires are completely flat and they are going to have to walk to school (The school is within walking distance, but it's kinda cold today).

They both looked at me in terror for a second before I announced April fools!  They were good sports about it.
 
Esroc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I absolutely loathe April Fool's day and everything it represents. It's worse now because the internet turns into a hive of nonsense (moreso than usual) on this day. I informed my wife of she tries to prank me we will be getting a divorce. Maybe not today, maybe not even this year, but the prank would definitely contribute to the future proceedings.

I don't even care that I'm being an asshole. I farking hate this holiday and everyone involved in it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Prank Trumpers. It's worth the small chance that they will never speak to you again.


I'm gonna tell them something too crazy to believe, like the Ever Given is full of children being trafficked for Hillary Clinton and the canal pilots ran the ship into the wall to try to get authorities to investigate it without getting into trouble.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the average possibility I'll never speak to someone again?  I want to know just as a baseline and probably mention at parties so that I skew my average to "never speak to them again."

Happy Festivus!
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This will change your life Promise

Happy Earth Day!
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Esroc: I absolutely loathe April Fool's day and everything it represents. It's worse now because the internet turns into a hive of nonsense (moreso than usual) on this day. I informed my wife of she tries to prank me we will be getting a divorce. Maybe not today, maybe not even this year, but the prank would definitely contribute to the future proceedings.

I don't even care that I'm being an asshole. I farking hate this holiday and everyone involved in it.


Cool story, bro
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How we say  it creates the mental POV on it (the words we use are strong they make reality).

A: Americans under 30 are the only age group to think April Fools' Day pranks are more amusing than annoying

OR

B: April Fools day is good for about 30 years then it starts to feel old and busted like you got better things to do.

OR

C: By the time you're 30, under a mortgage and wiping baby ass, the grind of daily adult life ain't got time for that shiat.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Esroc: I absolutely loathe April Fool's day and everything it represents. It's worse now because the internet turns into a hive of nonsense (moreso than usual) on this day. I informed my wife of she tries to prank me we will be getting a divorce. Maybe not today, maybe not even this year, but the prank would definitely contribute to the future proceedings.

I don't even care that I'm being an asshole. I farking hate this holiday and everyone involved in it.


You sound fun.
 
