(Some Fashion Guy)   The average person says they'll need to spend around $275 to buy all new clothes when it's time to go back into an office. Most of that on pants, since we haven't worn any in over a year   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the average person work on Broadway or something.

I didn't write the following line because it's stupid April Fool's Day.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty frugal, but I doubt I could get a week's worth of even basic Business Casual for $275.

Thankfully, I'm a guy (and married), so I can wear the same clothes for about 10-15 years. Wait, why is everyone calling me MC Hammer?

I know. It's because I'm 2legit2resign.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm pretty frugal, but I doubt I could get a week's worth of even basic Business Casual for $275.

Thankfully, I'm a guy (and married), so I can wear the same clothes for about 10-15 years. Wait, why is everyone calling me MC Hammer?

I know. It's because I'm 2legit2resign.


You could do it at Costco.  Probably get it for ~$200 (5 pairs of slacks and 5 dress shirts).  It's not Brooks Brothers (RIP) but not bad for every day.

Happy Veteran's Day!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Buy New Pants Day!

Happy Crap Your Pants Day!
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they disappear when you weren't wearing them?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boss lives 4 hours from my local branch office.  I went in maybe 3 days a month before Covid.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My office suspended the dress code about a year ago. I been wearing t-shirt and jeans and I let my hair grow out. I hope they never put it back into place.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I needed to redo my wardrobe anyway; I never really stopped going into the office, but it's been like 2-3 years since I've bought any dress shirts and we recently moved to a place with way less closet space, so once the pandemic dies down sometime in 2023 I will probably have to cycle out almost everything I own.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about all the money this didn't spend last year?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I know as soon as I got the work-from-home order I burned every item of clothing I owned. I assume everyone else did as well. Going grocery shopping in a bathing suit alone is a freeing experience.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's England so it may not apply elsewhen.

I'd like to complain about the language y'all gave us. It don't make no sense.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Office Group (TOG), launching a new SOHO flexible office space across the street from Liberty London clothing store, says you'll need to drop £200 to be in style in your new togs.

Happy Compliment Your Boss Day!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only 2 decent pairs of pants and one respectable belt, with a bit left over for socks.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha. How many people are honestly going to believe there were things called "pants"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: Did they disappear when you weren't wearing them?


They no longer fit after the weight gain.

Who wants to go to work now and see how fat everyone's gotten? Not me. Everybody should just work from home!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like 1pair of shoes?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: Thenixon: Did they disappear when you weren't wearing them?

They no longer fit after the weight gain.

Who wants to go to work now and see how fat everyone's gotten? Not me. Everybody should just work from home!


Here I was thinking that all my clothes inexplicitly shrunk while sitting in drawers for the last year.

We are working from home until at least September, so I have a few months to get on the treadmill and rowing machine.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.


What infuriates me are the deviations in sizes. All pants with a size 32 waist should be identical, all large polo shirts should be identical. I've tried on identical style suits made by the same manufacturer that have fit differently.

My go to for cheap business casual is Boscov's. 18-20 for a pair of Van Heusen slacks or shirts, good enough for me.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest complaint is that my workplace requires management to wear slacks with their business casual-which means uncomfortable shoes. The only reason for this is to differentiate management, nothing else.

I would kill for the variant that goes with jeans and a dressier top. I can rock jeans with a blazer.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.


Consider yourself lucky.  I do a dance if I can go 8 months without blowing the dick out of my Levis.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need new shirts to accommodate my new muscular Covid Bod.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sleze: You could do it at Costco.  Probably get it for ~$200 (5 pairs of slacks and 5 dress shirts).  It's not Brooks Brothers (RIP) but not bad for every day.

At the beginning of the pandemic I switched jobs and replaced my entire work wardrobe at Costco with a new "work uniform" of 5 pairs of identical khakis and 5 identical white dress shirts. I kept about a dozen muted neckties out of the 45 or 50 that I owned.

Now instead of spending several minutes each morning standing at the closet and matching up a colored shirt to an appropriate pair of slacks and then selecting a tie that complements the combination, I just take the first shirt and pair of pants on the rack, and randomly grab a tie because they all match. I look professional all the time with zero effort, and "getting ready" now takes 1/4 the amount of time it used to take.  I wish I'd done this years ago.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Bruscar: The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.

Consider yourself lucky.  I do a dance if I can go 8 months without blowing the dick out of my Levis.


Ummmm OK.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A new wardrobe.  Well la-dee-da!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I spent $150 on underwear yesterday. It feels good to wear them again.

Happy National Salami Day!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$275? I already bought new socks and underwear. I don't need new trousers because I lost so much weight when I was in the hospital my old pants fit me again.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Thenixon: Did they disappear when you weren't wearing them?

They no longer fit after the weight gain.

Who wants to go to work now and see how fat everyone's gotten? Not me. Everybody should just work from home!


I was off the cardio for almost three weeks per doctor's orders.  I started doing it again before my all-clear (minor shoulder inflammation) because the weight was already starting to creep on.  F**k that.

No wonder people gained 30 pounds.  Y'all get your asses moving, even if it means you're flailing in front of YouTube videos.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since I was laid off last March from my retirement job (a year ago), I've only worn one pair of pants that still fit me when having to go out, the khaki Eddie Bauers flannel stitched ones ...even in in the summertime. Fight my curmudgeoned arse.
/Yes the wife has washed them
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know, 275 seems about right for guys.  175$ on dress pants at kohls, between the kohls cash & the rest you can get serviceable button down shirts a fresh pack of black socks.

Where i splurge at my age is shoes.  after 20 years of buying disposable dexters from payless, I finally had to come to grips with the fact that you can't cheap out on office-dressy looking shoes because they fall apart with daily use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A new wardrobe.  Well la-dee-da!

[Fark user image 638x480]


That's a classic I haven't seen in years. And I have twenty, nearly 30 years worth of Simpsons. I am afraid to rewatch them all in case I die of old age before I get through them. I do love the Fortean episodes: the episodes with bigfoot, the Stonecutters, aliens, Molly and Skalder, etc.

I haven't watched the X Files in years either.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I spent $150 on underwear yesterday. It feels good to wear them again.


And the post was just ahead of mine. Boy, I really should read the last post at least.

Happy National Macaroni Day!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I need new shirts to accommodate my new muscular Covid Bod.


Muu muus make shopping easy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Did they disappear when you weren't wearing them?


If you were talking disappearing shirts, I would assume your wife or daughters or girlfriend stole them to wear. Women do that. They also steal hats when they are drunk. I think it's a Freudian thing.

/ If they steal your slips, you may need to see a Freudian.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bruscar: The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.



It's Gresham's Law as applied to textiles.  Bad cloth drives out good cloth.

I got all sorts of dot-com swag in the late 90s.  I have tshirts and long-sleeved denim shirts from that time that I still wear today.  Thick, well-woven cotton, properly sewn seams, etc.

Any tshirt you buy today has the consistency of toilet paper.  Weak, stretchy, nearly see-through.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll be showing up in shorts, T shirt, flip flops. Might get sent home. 🤷♂
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Old pants should be just as good as the last time you worn them.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$275?!  I guess so if you are buying your clothes at Goodwill.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: Bruscar: The most frustrating part about trying to build a decent work wardrobe is how shiatty clothing manufacturing has become. No matter how carefully a person tries to care for his/her clothes, they simply fall apart. I have a garment or two in my closet that I bought in the 1980s that still fit and are still look decent. I have shirts that I bought last year that have holes across the hemline, pilling, and stitches coming loose under the arm. I used to wear pants for 5 to 10 years. Now, I'm lucky if a pair of pants lasts two years. Each time I have to replace a wardrobe basic, it costs more and is made to lower standards.

What infuriates me are the deviations in sizes. All pants with a size 32 waist should be identical, all large polo shirts should be identical. I've tried on identical style suits made by the same manufacturer that have fit differently.


This. I can't buy clothes online because of the variation in sizes. I have to try everything on.

Happy Chumbawamba Day!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i guess the avg person has gotten fat as shiat
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My husband met me when I was fat, still loved me. Lost a bunch of weight for the wedding and kept it off successfully until lockdown- now I'm fat again. It's like we've come full circle.

/now we're both dieting
//first COVID vaccine next Wednesday
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 I didn't have the luxury of working from home. And because I was unemployed and with doubtful prospects, I not only ditched my habit of wearing pants but even ditched the boxer briefs. I spent most of last year naked. It was awesome as long as I wasn't sitting on a slatted chair.

The virus and the unrelated newfound single life made being constantly naked a go-to. Am not a nudist; outdoors I still wear pants. But living in downtown New Orleans I could probably do so without complaint. "Hey, that guy's not wearing pants!" "So?"

But to address the headline, I will need to spend a few bucks on new clothes. I used to spend plenty on clothes, but in these times I no longer care about looking nice in public and don't have a girlfriend to impress. I wear jeans and a tee. We all love jeans and a tee but there used to be occasions/jobs/meetings where you needed to look presentable. These days I just don't f*cking care and have grown accustomed to looking a little sloppy, or naked while answering the Amazon delivery.
 
