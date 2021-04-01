 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   60% of people say they've improved their skills on their hobby thanks to all the time they spent on it during the past year. In related news, subby is ready to arm wrestle anyone at any time   (uk.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, earlier this evening I was actually feeling what might be called 'pride' about skills it's taken me 35 years to hone... like a sucker.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quagmire must have submitted this headline.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Happy Nickelback Appreciation Day Day!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shave your palms first.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a good joke, but subby has gone Over the Top

mandatory.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I perfected my new invention - the Chia Toilet.
Yet still no royalties.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been building a tavern in my living room, so I've learned a lot.

I ain't doing this anywhere else unless they compensate me in copious amounts of beer and pizza.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free time? What's that?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent the last year building an immunity to iocane powder.

Happy ROUS Appreciation Day!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The range time has really shown itself the last couple of weeks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I turn my hat around, it's like a switch.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Quagmire must have submitted this headline.

[i.imgur.com image 405x304]


Fixed for righties

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Left handed
//But "right handed"
///If you know what I mean
 
timmymac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only reason I've had to come back to Fark every year was to see the april fools thingy.   Looks like I don't have a reason to come back.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm getting paid to learn guitar. Much better than getting paid to stare at the walls in my office.

Downside.. I keep ending up with more guitars and a mesa boogie amp.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Testing
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
randalrauser.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've gotten much better at darts over the past two years when I started playing 2-3 times a week. Got my first 180 in August 2019, now I'm getting 1 almost every night. Just got a new set of darts, Target v-stream carrera v3, 23g, with Harrows velos flights.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I kept my sanity during lockdown by planting over three dozen native shrubs and trees and over a hundred native plants. Looking forward to seeing what comes up this year, and the insects and birds they attract.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dancing With Myself
Youtube gpo2y4yWFFc
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gotten really good at demolishing chocolate bars prior to power napping.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ive been doing abstract paintings at my desk with pilfered office supplies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only thing I've really accomplished in the past year is being able to have orgasms that reverberate through my body for longer than twelve hours.

Drugs and lube are required. And Marvin Gaye music (obviously).
 
Jurodan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My game design (boardgames) has taken a back seat as of recently. I could playtest, and I actually got a new idea for the first time in a while. Not having conventions has made it tougher for me personally.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: I kept my sanity during lockdown by planting over three dozen native shrubs and trees and over a hundred native plants. Looking forward to seeing what comes up this year, and the insects and birds they attract.


Pretty sweet. I got my garden in order just in time for spring and it's beautiful. As for hobbies, I have an art studio behind the house with literally thousands of dollars worth of supplies to make: Jewelry, Pulled Prints, Candles, Soap, Paper Making, Model building, Steampunk journals, Woodworking, Wood Carving, Full kitchen for cooking and more...

Turns out my real passion is buying art supplies....
 
angryjd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is drinking Scotch a skill?

Fark user image
 
Thudfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Free time? What's that?


Something that people who live in socialist countries get.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Copperbelly watersnake: I kept my sanity during lockdown by planting over three dozen native shrubs and trees and over a hundred native plants. Looking forward to seeing what comes up this year, and the insects and birds they attract.

Pretty sweet. I got my garden in order just in time for spring and it's beautiful. As for hobbies, I have an art studio behind the house with literally thousands of dollars worth of supplies to make: Jewelry, Pulled Prints, Candles, Soap, Paper Making, Model building, Steampunk journals, Woodworking, Wood Carving, Full kitchen for cooking and more...

Turns out my real passion is buying art supplies....


I know all about that. My creative space looks like a professional artist works there.

My results make it look like that artist is 6 years old.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got into woodworking about 3 months before Covid became a thing. Then lumber prices soared so I'm only doing like 1/3rd of the projects I normally would.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I got back into building models. It's been a cathartic experience. I didn't have the patience as a kid to really do the work cleanly and slowly. COVID I decided to start working on some again as an adult and now I have another hobby again.

I've also started playing the drums again, and growing flowers.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used the quarantine and "Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast" to learn how to bake bread. There was a web site that explained "autolyse" a little better, so I finally got it. Now, my loaves look close enough to the cover picture on the book that I'm ready to move on. Good crust. Good structure. Plenty of rise. The perfect butter delivery vehicle.

Last spring, I re-read Ulysses over 2 months & David Copperfield last summer. All my favorite spy and crime novels. And I got out my puffin sandbags to polish up my juggling. No euphemism. My wife got me these little sandbags that are in the shape of puffins. They're around 2 1/2" tall. And when I make a mistake juggling, the missed one just lands at my feet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, we're vaccinated and sometime in mid-April, we'll slowly start to see vaccinated friends and family in each others houses. We already went to see our daughter and we'll see our freshly vaccinated son soon. But now I know the answer to the question: how long can you hold your breath: 14 months.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Learned more about the financial markets and cryptos.  Thrilling I know.  Didn't realize what a gambling streak I had (have).
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weights, running, boxing.  It is very weird that I am now as strong and fast as I was when I played football in highschool.

/Small steps
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1141]

I got back into building models. It's been a cathartic experience. I didn't have the patience as a kid to really do the work cleanly and slowly. COVID I decided to start working on some again as an adult and now I have another hobby again.

I've also started playing the drums again, and growing flowers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some of my hobbies, like collecting shotglasses and thrifting, have stagnated. But I have picked up a few others, like painting, juggling, 3d printing and cooking. Reading and playing boardgames have continued to be steady. I've also just begun to start going through my old vinyl again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Weights, running, boxing.  It is very weird that I am now as strong and fast as I was when I played football in highschool.

/Small steps


Its ironic that now youre not allowed within 500 feet of a high school.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: BafflerMeal: Weights, running, boxing.  It is very weird that I am now as strong and fast as I was when I played football in highschool.

/Small steps

Its ironic that now youre not allowed within 500 feet of a high school.


I know right? But I am so *fast* now.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm half tempted to make a birthday cake for my sourdough starter from the sourdough starter.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My hobby is posting snarky comments on Internet fora.  Am I doing better? ;^)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was arm wrestling this kid when I was 16. It was fairly close, but he won and started making fun of me. So I said "Fine. Let's try again.  Left handed." And proceeded to slam him into the table 3 times in a row.  He stopped laughing after that.
Little did he know my secret weapon. That was my jack arm. And it got a lot of exercise.
 
