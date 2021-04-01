 Skip to content
(Metro)   There's always been kinked-up people with weird fetishists, then there's this husband who made his wife pretend to be amputee for sex and now wants to chop his own healthy limb off for more 'better' sex   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to believe it's been 21 years since The Atlantic published this, easily one of the most disturbing articles I've ever read in a mainstream publication. But this particular phenomenon has been around for quite some time.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So...he wants to have sex with his severed arm or leg?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know, FARK, sometimes you just shouldn't bother sharing some stories.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My ex wife really liked amputee intercourse. She cut me off from sex.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dysmorphia is weird enough to begin with.  Throw in a sexual component, and you've got Freud reaching for a bottle of schnapps and a pillow to scream into.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where are they finding these women?

I have a hard enough time getting one who will let me do plain old penis inside vagina stuff much less a bunch of David Cronenberg shiat.

Happy National Tooth Fairy Day!
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If we are happy to allow people to have their breasts and/or genitals removed in the interests of their own happiness (And why not? It doesn't affect me in the least) then I see no reason to stop people having limbs removed for their own happiness.

My only proviso would be that if you choose to have a limb removed you don't qualify for missing-limb disability benefits.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Dysmorphia is weird enough to begin with.  Throw in a sexual component, and you've got Freud reaching for a bottle of schnapps and a pillow to scream into.


Don't bring that "my pillow" guy into this.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At first, I was going to say that they should wait until we got better cloned or prosthetic limbs before they did that, then knock yourself out. Then I remembered Altered Carbon (and a few other older fiction franchies) and decided that would probably make things even worse.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Where are they finding these women?

I have a hard enough time getting one who will let me do plain old penis inside vagina stuff much less a bunch of David Cronenberg shiat.


Maybe you need to start experimenting with something other than plain-old PIV.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I truly am a 'do what you want as an adult with other consenting adults' but this one really makes me hesitant. That's a big sacrifice for a fetish or to put it more bluntly the time spent farking is much less than the time spent doing everything else. I question the decision making ability of the fetishist a lot in this situation. That is a huge trade for an activity that he may eventually burn out on or just grow too old to enjoy that much anymore.
 
highplainsgrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say good sex shouldn't cost an arm or a leg.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen some weird ass movies over the years. This is in the top 5.

Boxing Helena
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: If we are happy to allow people to have their breasts and/or genitals removed in the interests of their own happiness (And why not? It doesn't affect me in the least) then I see no reason to stop people having limbs removed for their own happiness.

My only proviso would be that if you choose to have a limb removed you don't qualify for missing-limb disability benefits.


And you don't get the good parking spaces either.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He had her cover up part of her leg the first time.

Maybe she had a picture of his brother tatted on it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a free tabloid, available at train and subway stations, they have to walk a fine line between porn and disgustingly saccharine filler.  I would be ashamed to pick up dog shiat with that rag.
 
