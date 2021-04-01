 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   In honor of April Fools Day here are some actual news stories, which were no joke, that the public wrongly assumed were April Fools jokes   (thesun.ie) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world is so bizarre these days that it harder to tell the difference from fake, real, or parody news all the time.

Happy National White Shirt Day!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every day is April Fool's Day. A Farker pointed that out years ago and it took a while for me to get a clue and realize they were right.

Wrote a book about it too. Can't remember his name. Dave? Dan? Whatever, everything is not news now.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice try, Subby, but I don't believe that The Irish Sun is a real newspaper.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: The world is so bizarre these days that it harder to tell the difference from fake, real, or parody news all the time.

Happy National Macaroni Day!


Fake has become an acceptable norm in today's society. Sad, really.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
