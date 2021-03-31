 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Amateur Chinese investor feels burnt out after losing £6,000 on the stock market, throws himself into 900C furnace of molten steel to erase himself and his debt   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 8:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 850x520]


we are done here. ill get the lights.

/at least until the third one comes and ruins the franchise.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Six thousand pounds is a heavy debt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
crappy steel, too
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The sincerity with which they write these stories is apparent in the name they gave the character in this story.

/and idiots eat it up
//general statement, actual images might be real
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is that why Chinese steel is of a lower qaulity than American and European steel?  All the furnace suicides?
 
Veloram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why i wont buy Chinese alloys
 
Headso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He bought puts on GME
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mentally unstable people shouldn't gamble.


/If you need to be told that investments are legal and socially acceptable gambling, you are unqualified to be messing with market bets.
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wang Long, 34, was caught on CCTV throwing himself into a 900C steel furnace

Wow, what a waste of a life the best name ever.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Checking out by jumping into molten Steal.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Every Thread Is A Repeat Day!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read the headline as "Amateur Cheese Investor" and still wasn't shocked at the rest of it.

Happy National Plum Pudding Day!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When they told him to steel himself against bad investments...


Was his last name Orr?

Become a big time investor and do coke.   (yes as a young idiot I heard the term Coke Mills and I thought that's where he soda came from)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Mentally unstable people shouldn't gamble.


/If you need to be told that investments are legal and socially acceptable gambling, you are unqualified to be messing with market bets.


Investments are only risks for regular people.  If you are already rich, the government will bend over backwards and let you screw over countless regular people, in order that yku never have to worry about losing a penny on your investments.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing he took his helmet and gloves off, otherwise he might have survived.
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Headso: Wang Long, 34, was caught on CCTV throwing himself into a 900C steel furnace

Wow, what a waste of a life the best name ever.


That wasn't a name, that was advertisement
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: crappy steel, too


That's how he gains his revenge on the world that did him wrong. It's a long plan, sure, but when that that office building collapses: sweet, sweet revenge.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This sounds like a superhero/villain origin story.
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Link with actual video

https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2021/03​/​31/chinese-worker-jumps-into-blast-fur​nace-after-losing-money-in-stock-marke​t

Not graphic at all but...disturbing.

Happy National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless youre made of something heavier than steel, you would not sink in a pool of molten steel, you would just splat on top of it & sizzle like a piece of bacon.

Its certainly hot enough to make your skull explode, but probably not right away. What an awful way to go.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 850x520]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It seems disintegrating yourself in molten steel would hurt for at least a few seconds. I would think spiking your vein with heroin or ketamine would be a better route to go, but I guess you use the tools that you have at your disposal.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think imma hafta start saying "Seriously F*cky Wucky"
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

