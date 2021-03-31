 Skip to content
(Charlotte Observer)   NC police officer "resigns" for beating his K-9 partner into a car after nobody believes his story that "the car was coming right at him". K-9 Officer Zuul gets steak   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's in his eyes, I see it now, a devil with a face like that, can't be handled with kid gloves.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Here's the video:
RAW VIDEO: Salisbury Police address K-9 policy after questionable video surfaces
Youtube zaqmQKBpuaM


Un f*cking acceptable!

I thought that asshole punching his dog behind a firehouse was bad.
This is beyond reprehensible.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They shoot dogs all the time. Is anyone surprised they abuse their own dogs?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God damn, what a f*cking piece of shiat.  He deserves whatever he gets and then some.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God damn, what a f*cking piece of shiat.  He deserves whatever he gets and then some.


He got to retire and I'd assume keep whatever pension, bene's, etc vs getting fired which is what was recommended.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You farking bastard.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That POS will get hired by some police department somewhere else and he'll treat human beings the same way he treated that dog. He's a bad apple and contrary to what the Jackson Five would have you believe, one bad apple spoils the who bunch, baby.

Happy National Cheer Up The Lonely Day!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: That POS will get hired by some police department somewhere else and he'll treat human beings the same way he treated that dog. He's a bad apple and contrary to what the Jackson Five would have you believe, one bad apple spoils the who bunch, baby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll just move a town over and do the same thing again....

Anyone that abused an animal like that 1) has done it before and only just now got caught, 2) is an asshole of the highest order, and 3)  has probably done this too people too.

Oh, and 4) his asshole buddies approvingly conspiring to hide the abuse, making them no different.

Thin blue line indeed.....

Ya I reposted this from the redlit thread, I couldn't say it better, and its too early
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If he'd stuck with roughing up brown people he might still have a job.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: If he'd stuck with roughing up brown people he might still have a job.


If the dog wasn't a police dog he would still have the job.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: TommyDeuce: Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.

[Fark user image 329x750]


Nice, but not really rabid, are they - do you have something in a feisty poodle?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He can get a job with the Huckabee family.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So when they assault K9 officers it isnt a crime ?

Imagine that

Happy Please Contact Farkback Day!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even Hitler loved animals and dogs in particular. What does that make this guy?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: He can get a job with the Huckabee family.


I think you have to actually kill the dog to join the Huckabee clan.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kindms: So when they assault K9 officers it isnt a crime ?

Imagine that


Beat me by less than a minute.
Are they (K9s) officers or not?
The law sucks.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: If he'd stuck with roughing up brown people he might still have a job.


He'd have gotten a f*cking promotion
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: SpaceMonkey-66: TommyDeuce: Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.

[Fark user image 329x750]

Nice, but not really rabid, are they - do you have something in a feisty poodle?


They ARE rabid. The puppers are just sleeping off consuming a busload of children.

Happy National Doughnut Day!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: SpaceMonkey-66: TommyDeuce: Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.

[Fark user image 329x750]

Nice, but not really rabid, are they - do you have something in a feisty poodle?


You should see them when when they are fully operational, lol.  Still not rabid, but close.  The floppy one is only 12 weeks old
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Should be fed to a pack of rabid chihuahuas.


Done!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy National Handwriting Day!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An amazing thing about life is that humans generally treat animals better than their fellow humans. Think about what that means for this guy being a cop.
 
