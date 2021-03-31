 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Nobody wants to go to South Dakota anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 5:30 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The only thing people go to in SD is Sturgis. And that's so important to their state coffers they'll not wear masks and put Smashmouth on stage to make sure people show up. There's no point in a train going there.

Besides, 90% of their population lives 20 miles or so from the border with MN and IA.

Happy Vernal Equinox Day!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's try that again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Won't happen without red states in Congress signing on to spending...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Farking Hawaii!
 
Stantz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Besides, 90% of their population lives 20 miles or so from the border with MN and IA.


I dunno, Wyoming looks less densely populated than SD and they still get a station. It's hanging off the ass-end but it's still there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I sort of want to see Badlands NP but not really. More of a if I was already in the state deal, not a reason to go to the state.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these new routes are in fact bus routes?

I've.neen hoping for years that we would get a direct connection between Albuquerque and Denver.  I'd use it regularly
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 800x503]


Yes.  Europe looks like pubic hair.  Thanks for sharing.

Happy National Pack Rat Day!
 
undernova
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had my hopes up for a moment, but the only route I need is proposed. It's years away, if it even happens.

I should have used trains when I lived on the east coast, but Bolt buses had the best prices.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lol. Date check.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.