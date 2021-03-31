 Skip to content
 
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Mass shooting at Orange Co. business complex   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it too early to talk about gun control?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?


It wont matter till white rich people or republican politicians get murdered. Probably gonna need at least a few dozens before they start giving a fark.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?


We've had politicians shot at (and hit), kids massacred at school...I honestly don't know who it would take to get killed/maimed for our govt. to take it seriously and DO SOMETHING.
 
yayamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only thoughts and prayers allowed at this point..
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

It wont matter till white rich people or republican politicians get murdered. Probably gonna need at least a few dozens before they start giving a fark.


Yeah, what you said. Even then, I wouldn't hold my breath.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Financial services branch. I suspect where this is going.

media.nbclosangeles.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's in California Subby.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahhh, America!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool. Thank God, I don't know what I would do with out my AR15. It's like a security blanket the keeps me confident at night. God bless the second amendment.
 
firefly212
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone just farking leave the bodies in Joe Manchin's driveway... just dump them there until he finally agrees we need to do something.
 
inner ted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Financial services branch. I suspect where this is going.

[media.nbclosangeles.com image 850x478]


economic anxiety
 
dallylamma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this even news at this point?
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?


No, but only if its about rifles.
The gun control community has made is very clear that it is -ALWAYS- too early to talk about controlling handguns.
You know, the handguns used in most mass shootings and 99.8%+ of gun deaths. Gotta get those rifles first!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Financial services branch. I suspect where this is going.


To the financial services roots?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casey17: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

We've had politicians shot at (and hit), kids massacred at school...I honestly don't know who it would take to get killed/maimed for our govt. to take it seriously and DO SOMETHING.


When nothing changed after Sandy Hook, I knew the cause was lost.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's in California Subby.


Maybe a priest was conducting a service...
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a daily occurrence at this point, isn't it?  I guess we are back to normal. Pandemic is over. The gunman at the front gate should have told you.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that's annoying.
 
captainN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Four is barely mass
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: casey17: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

We've had politicians shot at (and hit), kids massacred at school...I honestly don't know who it would take to get killed/maimed for our govt. to take it seriously and DO SOMETHING.

When nothing changed after Sandy Hook, I knew the cause was lost.


The cause was lost in '94, and totally cemented when it became clear exactly how failed that policy was, and the only response was doubling down on the same policy.
-
/For 25 years "gun control" people have been fighting cosmetic features on rifles. While the rest of the country died from handguns.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. NRA nutters are really angry about Trump's humiliating defeat.

THIS IS GETTING SCARY
 
extrafancy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Instead of reset the clock, we should just get an egg timer at this point.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

It wont matter till white rich people or republican politicians get murdered. Probably gonna need at least a few dozens before they start giving a fark.


That is where you are wrong. When people with money are involved that is when it is called a mass shooting but when something like a dozen black people were shot at a party a couple of weeks ago it was ignored as a local crime event. For a true mass shooting to get the media's attention you need middle class victims and a scary AR-15. Poor black folks and a couple of roughed up Glocks is just a busy weekend for paramedics.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why won't the Newsome just ban guns in CA by now.  Use emergency powers and claim the gun epidemic is a health epidemic.  Lock the mother farking state down, confiscate the guns, and solve the problem.  Go house to house with a strike team fully kitted out and take the guns, preferably peacfuly, but use lethal force if necessary.  Leave that choice up to the gun nuts.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?


No, we can talk about how California's tougher gun laws prevented this
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: lolmao500: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

It wont matter till white rich people or republican politicians get murdered. Probably gonna need at least a few dozens before they start giving a fark.

That is where you are wrong. When people with money are involved that is when it is called a mass shooting but when something like a dozen black people were shot at a party a couple of weeks ago it was ignored as a local crime event. For a true mass shooting to get the media's attention you need middle class victims and a scary AR-15. Poor black folks and a couple of roughed up Glocks is just a busy weekend for paramedics.


THIS
Handguns kill over 30,000 per year. Scary "assault rifles" about 30 or so.
They are statistically the LEAST used category of weapon.
They are, however, the ONLY category of weapon that statistically kills more white affluent people than nonwhites.
-
/So, does anyone REALLY wonder why those rifles are the focus of almost 100% of gun control efforts? I don't.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Is this even news at this point?


It depends. What is the skin color of the shooter?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?


Yes
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dryad: Lambskincoat: Is it too early to talk about gun control?

No, but only if its about rifles.
The gun control community has made is very clear that it is -ALWAYS- too early to talk about controlling handguns.
You know, the handguns used in most mass shootings and 99.8%+ of gun deaths. Gotta get those rifles first!


Yeah, because universal background checks don't apply to handguns? Magazine limits don't apply to high capacity handguns? Opposition to permitless concealed carry is tagreted at the masses of people walking around with trouser rifles?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the narrative Kenneth?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dallylamma: Is this even news at this point?


I don't know if it says more about me, or more about this country, that I saw "only" four dead and felt unmoved.

/I'm just so very tired of this
 
