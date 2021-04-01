 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Italy expels two Russian officials after police caught them receiving classified NATO documents from Italian navy captain in car park   (france24.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Silvio Berlusconi, Russian military officer, Moscow, Corriere della Sera, Eleonora Tafuro, Russian officials  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell? Are some spies still sending covert messages via carrier pigeon too?

Happy Harvest Moon Day!
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fta: "...But Italy is one of the countries within the European Union and NATO with the warmest relations with Russia. Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

There is no reason for any NATO nation to be cozy with Russia.  Doesn't anyone remember why NATO exists?

Happy National Baklava Day!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spies used to be executed and now it's treated like a charge for trespassing...just saying
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only 5K Euro as well, cheapskates.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: Spies used to be executed and now it's treated like a charge for trespassing...just saying


Well they can't hang embassy attaches, it's not a good look.  But I'd like to hear what happens to that Navy officer.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
B E S U R E T O D R I N K Y O U R O V A L T I N E
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Only 5K Euro as well, cheapskates.


That IS shocking.  Either espionage isn't as lucrative as it used to be, or an Italian officer's salary is really lousy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What the hell? Are some spies still sending covert messages via carrier pigeon too?

Happy Sudden But Inevitable Betrayal Day!


Fark generated tagline checks out.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA-Earlier this month, relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new low after US President Joe Biden called the Russian president a "killer", leading Putin to say: "It takes one to know one."

Sick burn!
 
batlock666
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: berylman: Spies used to be executed and now it's treated like a charge for trespassing...just saying

Well they can't hang embassy attaches, it's not a good look.  But I'd like to hear what happens to that Navy officer.


Latrine duty, for the rest of his career.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: Spies used to be executed and now it's treated like a charge for trespassing...just saying


spies used to be traded for other spies, used to put diplomatic pressure on a country, or flipped.

/why waste a valuable resource?
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ragin' Asian: What the hell? Are some spies still sending covert messages via carrier pigeon too?

Happy Sudden But Inevitable Betrayal Day!

Fark generated tagline checks out.


Interesting... that was generated for you but it is not showing in my view in this thread except in your reply post.

Happy National Disc Golf Day!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: Kerr Avon: Only 5K Euro as well, cheapskates.

That IS shocking.  Either espionage isn't as lucrative as it used to be, or an Italian officer's salary is really lousy.


I'd bet on option B
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we just nuke Russia from space and get it over with?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.