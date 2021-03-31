 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   New baby is +1 person, deaths in gender reveal plane crash is -2, so overall you should mark -1 on your scorecard   (tmz.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two dead in dumb stunt. Must be a boy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These are usually douchebag reveal parties.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Two dead in dumb stunt. Must be a boy.


It's a brujo!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How long until the CDC and WHO reveal that COVID-19 was created by someone trying to do a Batman-themed gender reveal?

Happy National Absinthe Day!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It's unclear what caused the crash".  No, it's very clear. A couple of assholes hired a person to "reveal" something no one really gives a shiat about, except maybe the grandparents and a bunch of idiots that said "Cancun party? Ok, why not..."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you have an unborn baby fly a plane. "Fetus is a person" my pretty brown ass.

Happy National Egg Day!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People who do gender reveal parties shouldn't be allow to have children.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Darwin and I are quite upset that people are killing themselves so spectacularly after passing on their genes.

Happy National Cat Day!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was this another Ted Cruz vacation attempt gone wrong?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My daughter and son-in-law did a big production gender reveal.  They called us and said "It's a girl!".
Crazy kids. Thankfully there were no casualties.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Two dead in dumb stunt. Must be a boy.


Well, it definitely wasn't a cunning stunt...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Assholes.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: People who do gender reveal parties shouldn't be allow to have children.


I was the first amongst my siblings circa 2010 to have a kid

I posted the ultrasound on Facebook, and called my Mom (who I had blocked).

When my daughter was born I actually cried and hugged my...ex-fiance?'s mother despite that we hated each other. It was one of those moments where love transcends existential loathing.

At no point did we want to blow shiat up except each other's cars.

Gender reveals are stupid. Congrats on your boy that was a girl because the $13/hr USTech held the probe at the wrong angle
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tragically, both parents survived.
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: People who do gender reveal parties shouldn't be allow to have children.


We had one. But all we did was slice open a cake. Didn't burn anything down. No explosions. No plane crash. Nice and easy.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At my wife's work a couple held a gender reveal using pink smoke bombs that required the building to be evacuated.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's going to be fun seeing the Happy Day quotes gone tomorrow and wondering what exactly the funny votes are for.
 
