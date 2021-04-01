 Skip to content
(CTV News)   ♫ My baloney has a first name, it's M, Y, O, C, A, R, D, I, A, L, I, N, F, A, R, C, T, I, O, N...♫
    More: Obvious, Meat, Nutrition, Pork, Livestock, White meat, global study, Red meat, Poultry  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is terminal.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIY Vegan Meat, people. the recipes are online, so if you don't like the ones at the shop, make your own. it's easy to make and you season it how you like.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Froman inconsolab..... *gaak*

Happy National Frozen Yogurt Day!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone funded a study that said, "Don't eat mystery meat infused with a crap ton of sodium everyday"?
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


Happy National Bubble Bath Day!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claudius: DIY Vegan Meat, people. the recipes are online, so if you don't like the ones at the shop, make your own. it's easy to make and you season it how you like.


Can I put meat in it?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die young having lived a happy life, or die old without ever being able to enjoy life.

Happy National Creme Brulee Day!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's been my personal experience that cows get nasty when you try to carve a fresh steak off of them in the middle of the field.  Farmers are even less thrilled about it.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: claudius: DIY Vegan Meat, people. the recipes are online, so if you don't like the ones at the shop, make your own. it's easy to make and you season it how you like.

Can I put meat in it?


whose. yours?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting ketchup on my processed meat makes me more willing to die, so that helps.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or is it less health conscious people eat it. My dad's favorite meals are chili dogs and baloney sandwiches. His water of choice is Coors Light, his afternoon snack is a few tall glasses of rum & coke, and his favorite pastimes are sitting and chain smoking. So far he's had 2 heart attacks, but I'm thinking it'll be the liver that gets him.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's sausage links.

Happy St. Paddy's Day.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but really, isn't everything we do processing? washing, slicing, steaming, whatever....
short of literally eating an apple off a tree without even picking it, all our food is processed to some extent.
i love salty carbonized food, so i'm probably in as much trouble as a meat eater, physiologically speaking.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So anyone else notice how convenient it is that the study and article "forgot" to mention what they claim the baseline % risk to be?

I mean we know its probably along the lines of like .5 to 2% chance, but you dont get your fearmongering bonus if you claim that it goes from .5 to .75% chance, or from 2 to 3%.

Always gotta lie with the numbers to try and push your personal opinions on what is acceptable to eat onto the masses
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another one?

How is that study on the wetness of water coming?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a pound and a half of home made pastrami in my fridge right now. We're here for a good time, not a long time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: Die young having lived a happy life, or die old without ever being able to enjoy life.


Right?
Except geese.
Most people who die of bologna poisoning actually die from a heart attack while being chased by geese.
The processed meat lobby needs to do their homework and hire some college to do a study really soon or they are going to be out of business by Friday.

Except Arkansas and Missouri.

Processed Meat is a menu choice for shakes and malts here.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: I have a pound and a half of home made pastrami in my fridge right now. We're here for a good time, not a long time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Conversely, the researchers found no association between unprocessed red meat or poultry and cardiovascular disease."

Wait, does this mean steak is back on the menu boys?
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I never cease to be amazed by the ability of modern scientific researchers to make new discoveries like this one.

Happy Every Thread Is A Repeat Day!
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

claudius: but really, isn't everything we do processing? washing, slicing, steaming, whatever....
short of literally eating an apple off a tree without even picking it, all our food is processed to some extent.


Good question.

Is uncured bacon processed?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this the same link they've known about for the last thirty or forty years- or more- or is it a new and different link?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wxboy: Die young having lived a happy life, or die old without ever being able to enjoy life.


Yeah, you really got to commit and not be lazy about it though.  My dad farked it up and spent 10 years of his life spending almost 24 hours a day in a recliner watching cable because he could no longer walk more than a few yards at a time.  The last 3 years going to the mailbox was an ordeal and we almost installed a bench along the driveway so he could take a break going there and back but instead he just gave up entirely.

You gotta bang down some coke an really blow your heart if you're going to do that because it's just plain pathetic to see someone in their 50's that still eats bologna sandwiches but can't manage to go out to dinner because it's too taxing.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My motto: Life is short. Eat the cake.

Cancers run in my family like water down a steep hill. Mother had ovarian cancer & livex to 94. My I itial prognosis in Dec, 2016 was 8 mos. (Ghost-like typing detected? No? Too soon? Ach, well.) Despite my cancers (note the plural: bladder cancer & multiple myeloma), I'm still here & I will be damned if I give up baloney ,& brats. That vegan butt-wipe they call food is what real food eats before it becomes food. If I eat all that vegan nonsense, I'm still going to die eventually, but at least this way I'll die happy with the taste of a good steak in my mouth.

Again: life is short. Eat the cake. (Oooh! SiL sent over a couple of pieces her birthday cake. Guess what I'm having for brekky with coffee.)  I just had oral surgery but that's soft enough. I'm taking advantage of this brief period of surgery sympathy where Hubby gives me choices. Usually, I have two choices with every meal: A) Take it, or 2) Leave it.

I will admit my HS had good veggie burgers for Catholic kids on Fridays. But a life of veggies is no life. Right now, I have soft foods. Hubby made banana & French vanilla shakes, pea soup from the garden, Portuguese rice pudding (pappas). Family have bright pots of soups because that's what they do: chicken broth, caldo verde, tomato bisque. Until I can chew again, I won't starve but I want a Chicago pizza, Italian beef & hot dogs & Polish dogs which we have from mail-order in freezer, next to the fruit cake from Texas & plenty of ice creams. It's early in the morning & I could nosh ein bissel. Today, I'm eating cake with an iced coffee on the patio, daddy-o. The forecast is 88°F. Being retired is nice, & it's Pensions Day, so I get to do the bank. Life is good. Eat the cake.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Always gotta lie with the numbers to try and push your personal opinions on what is acceptable to eat onto the masses


"I'm fat and resent being told there is something I can do about it."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Happy National Hotdog Day!
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Preprocessed foods are bad.  Sugar is worse.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: Die young having lived a happy life, or die old without ever being able to enjoy life.


Unless your plan is to off yourself no the moment you have any health issues, those last few years or even a decade or two can really, really suck.
Which not only sucks for you, but all those around you.

While I'm definitely no vegan health-nut, I am aware and make choices, and get to exercise at least 2-3 hours a week. My biggest choice was foregoing processed meats for breakfast this morning due to all the issues it has, including carcinogenic components.
Will I have it? Yea, maybe even this weekend but haven't had it for a while.
Had a large chocolate chip cookie yesterday. Might have some dark chocolates on other days.
As I get older, indulgences will be fewer, but I do intend to stay active and traveling into my late years if God grants me a long life.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: Die young having lived a happy life, or die old without ever being able to enjoy life.


Die young sweating your last labored and painful days out in a cardiac ward, you haven't felt your feet for 18 months because the diabeetus killed the nerves but that's a blessing because they're rotting off now anyway.

Eat a steak and go for a damn walk.

Happy National Bathtub Party Day!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crown Candy in St Louis serves the incredible "Heart Stopper BLT" which is made with 1 full pound of bacon:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It may be truth in advertising, but it's worth it!

/Happy BLT Day!!
 
