 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Some lucky farkers in Tucson got their COVID vaccines administered today by a) a Navy combat pilot, b) a NASA astronaut, c) a Senator, or d) all of the above?   (thehill.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, Sen. Mark Kelly Mark Kelly, Biden infrastructure plan Surgeon, vaccine doses, Arizona residents, first-term senator, Niles Harris  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 2:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
king of vegas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bill Nelson?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A publicity stunt, but a useful one.

Good on the senator, and good on the GOP gov of AZ for opening up the vaccinations there to everybody 16+.

I think he knows his public, and so many Zonies are vax-shy Trumpoids that opening it to anybody who wants one and can fog a mirror is the only way to get within sniffing distance of herd coverage.

Ducey can still lick my taint, but at least he's giving it a tiny effort.
 
Steep Spiral
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I met Mark Kelley recently. He was flying home from the impeachment vote through Denver and I was the pilot. We had a minor mechanical issue and he politely talked to me about it. Needless to say, I didn't have to explain it in "layman's terms"... He was very cordial and pleasant to the whole crew. I'm proud to have him as my senator.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He strikes me as a politician who does photo ops because his staff says he should do them, not because he wants to do them. It's an interesting difference.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.