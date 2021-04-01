 Skip to content
 
Caption these dear deer
21
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Original:
ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So then he said "Did the deer have a little doe?", and he sez "Yeah, a couple bucks!"
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy New Years Eve bank holiday!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alien Face Sakura
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I told you I can't find it. Don't put things in my butt if you want them back."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get your tongue outta my ear"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the count of three, we attack.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on baby, give me some lovin'.

Not tonight...I have a headache.
 
Snubnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's what the ocean sounds like Bambi.....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer are now breeding year round instead of just the Winter mating season. Any thoughts on this?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Come with me to Narnia."
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"And that's pretty much it.  It's called 'docking'."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My safe word is "salt lick".

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thomas Kinkade? Never heard of him.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Deer on left: "Eww! Stop doing that. Who do you think you are, Pepe Le Pew?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't move.  There's a red dot on your forehead.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You smell like venison
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Do I make you horny?"
 
HairBolus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Want a cracker?"

The only thing you are allowed to give to deer in Nara Park are the crackers sold there, and without visitors they ave become scarce and valuable.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://mymodernmet.com/deer-cherry-b​l​ossom-nara-park/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nara_Pa​r​k
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am not amused.

Happy Maundy Thursday!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Happy Bambi Versus Godzilla Day!
 
