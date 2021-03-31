 Skip to content
(Military Times)   Remember cryptic tweet ";l;;gmlxzssaw," from US Strategic Command? Nope, wasn't aliens. It was toddlers   (militarytimes.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same difference.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toddler.... ALIENS.

;l;;gmlxzssaw it out, Sheeple!
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toddlers, i.e. Trumps
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OMAHA, Neb. - A tweet issued on the official page of the U.S. military command in charge of the nation's nuclear arsenal early had many on social media confused and concerned."

does that office really need a twitter account?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "OMAHA, Neb. - A tweet issued on the official page of the U.S. military command in charge of the nation's nuclear arsenal early had many on social media confused and concerned."

does that office really need a twitter account?


Everybody needs a Twitter account now. It's our new vehicle for "freeze peach."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good to hear our national defense is out of office teleworking.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 276x346]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh that's a convenient excuse

*adjusts foil hat
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People think that toddlers are dull but they're farking devious. Don't think for a second they don't know exactly what they're doing. Kid was probably waiting and waiting for the parent to leave the workstation open and then made their move the second they were out of the room.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Personally, I liked that cats had discovered our nuclear codes.  (comment on Fark)
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My guess was cat on keyboard.  This is essentially the same thing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's the toddler's security clearance?  When was the last time he underwent a background check?  Are we sure this wasn't a code for his handlers to let them know he now has access?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We'll love you just as much when your little brother is born."

"Goddamned right you will."
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Windows+L

Every time you walk away from your machine. Lock it up.
 
englaja
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great to know the guys in nuclear missile command don't lock their computers when they're away from them. Comforting.
 
germ78
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to think, maaan.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: My guess was cat on keyboard.  This is essentially the same thing.


What a "cat on keyboard" may produce:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You have to press "delete" first.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gatorhead: Toddlers, i.e. Trumps


What?
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Toddler grays that haven't had a chance to learn English from their brain-scanners.
 
