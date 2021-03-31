 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Iran has taken the global lead in strategic wax sculpture warfare with this statue of assassinated general Soleimani   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was one of their heroes and Cheetolini assassinated him. On foreign sovereign soil.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is actually a really good likeness
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He looks good!

syrynxx: He was one of their heroes and Cheetolini assassinated him. On foreign sovereign soil.


While he was driving away from the US airbase he had just landed at.  Hertz would never do that to you.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mmmmm sacrilicious
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a really good wax replica. Kudos to the sculptor(s).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
deadline.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wax in iran. It'll melt as soon as they lose power and AC shuts down.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Iranian remake of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, call Disney. They may wanna hire this artist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't have enough lard handy to sculpt a Trump voodoo doll?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wax sculpture warfare looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks good!

syrynxx: He was one of their heroes and Cheetolini assassinated him. On foreign sovereign soil.

While he was driving away from the US airbase he had just landed at.  Hertz would never do that to you.


Hertz. They'll blow you up!
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

JFC
 
HempHead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: That is actually a really good likeness


Looks a little stiff.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where'd I leave that pic.. ah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC


I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Wax sculpture warfare looks like this:
[Fark user image image 425x244]


You're right. That figure on the right looks hideous.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC

I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.


Who the fark is Donald Trump?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ketchuponsteak: The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC

I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.

Who the fark is Donald Trump?


Some wax statue model this guy wants to hump.
 
minnkat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For accuracy shouldn't that be in many little tiny pieces scattered all over the place?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trade Donald Trump for Bob Levinson?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC

I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.


Username checks out.

What the fark?!
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Ketchuponsteak: The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC

I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.

Username checks out.

What the fark?!


You can punch everyday without hurting your hand or him. Smile every time.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Amoment: Purple_Urkle: Ketchuponsteak: The Zen Philosopher Basho: [Fark user image image 383x750]
JFC

I have a new dream for what to do if I win the lottery.

I want 200 Donald Trumps, in the same pose. I can probably fit about 50 in my own home, the rest I can use as gifts.

Username checks out.

What the fark?!

You can punch everyday without hurting your hand or him. Smile every time.


Your hand would hurt after awhile
 
