 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   It's not the hallucinations I'd mind, or the memory loss, or the spasms. It's the tooth-shattering   (insider.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Neurology, unknown brain disease, Dr. Alier Marrero, Valerie Sim, Canada's New Brunswick province, Public health officials, hold of a leaked memo, Brain  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:04 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new prions are out early this year.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Daily Fail was claiming Mad Cow Disease was sweeping Canada. I guess this is where they got it from.

Note: article expressly states that the symptoms are similar, but the patients test negative for Mad Cow.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: The Daily Fail was claiming Mad Cow Disease was sweeping Canada. I guess this is where they got it from.

Note: article expressly states that the symptoms are similar, but the patients test negative for Mad Cow.


But is CJD the only prion they test for?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 : COVID!
2021 : THIS SHIAT

This is really getting better aint it?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mad moose disease. You knew it was coming.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine this mixes with covid and people get infected and most if not all of em get hallucinations.

130+ million people got covid. 130 million people having hallucinations where insects crawl out of their skin. It would be one hell of a show.

Like a zombie apocalypse type of reality show.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"At least 43 people in Canada's New Brunswick province have fallen ill to an unknown brain disease that causes spasms, memory loss, and hallucinations, and doctors are stumped."

What kind of horrid disease would target doctors, to lose their limbs?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So it's like xtasy with slightly more teeth grinding.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this just people eating deer with CWD? Prion diseases suck.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There goes my skull-cracking and goo-feasting trip to New Brunswick.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this new disease is caused by face mask wearing.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In PNG they call those symptoms Cwrw.
It's very common amongst cannibals.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: The new prions are out early this year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.