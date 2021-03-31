 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Carscoops)   Picture in your mind a fire truck. Now click the link to compare and contrast   (carscoops.com) divider line
44
    More: Strange, Truck, Internal combustion engine, Automobile, Battery pack, electric fire truck, Electric vehicle, Electric motor, Electrical generator  
•       •       •

1368 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 10:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Firebus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A repurposed Winnebago from the 80s?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.


I love these arguments against going electric.  Sounds just like "what'll you do if you run out of gasoline?  That's why we should just stick to horses.  You can wait to feed them if they have to work an extra hour"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Firebus.


You call that a firebus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a RV.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like an airport crash rig.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.

Actually that makes sense.

Firetrucks aren't really intended to be long distance vehicles and can sit around for long periods of time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Looks like an airport crash rig.


Or one of those urban fire trucks popular in places like Japan, or a pumper that just doesn't have any gear attached to the outside yet because it is still a prototype.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If it's functional and efficient then go with it.

There's no reason to stick with old styles just for nostalgia's sake.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "While it isn't technically an all-electric vehicle,"

In that case, just call it a hybrid.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live across the street from a Mesa fire station. I imagine this would be a lot quieter.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a rescue truck. Don't see any ladders, pikes, hoses, or hookups for water supply. Other than the sporty styling it doesn't look that weird.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uky.eduView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All better now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more cowbell.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it transform into something else?  It looks like it should turn into a robot.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire TRUCK = Thing with a giant ladder on top. 
Fire ENGINE = Thing with a water tank and a shiatload of hoses. 

This is an electric fire engine. Not a truck.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnation Alley

/the scene with the bugs scared me
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Either something's messed up in that article or they're mining Bitcoin while it's charging.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thatd be a cool looking beer truck
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of

up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

[Fark user image 476x311]
Either something's messed up in that article or they're mining Bitcoin while it's charging.

Charging speed is primarily (the BMS and inverter also have control) based on a voltage differential, so it slows down as the capacity and voltage of the pack increases.

So 0-5% will be at 150KW, whereas 50-80% sounds to be about 30KW average.

I assume they're not intending to ever let it get below 50%.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is a Decpitcon. It is evil.

Also, what kind of dingbat colours a fireturck anything other than red or yellow? Nobody will know why a party bus has a friggin blue flashing light on it. FAIL TRUCK. I would not move for them. I'd call the cops to complain that they have stolen a siren from a firetruck.
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.


A simple solution to the battery running low is this: The truck carries a small steam powered generator. When the truck arrives at the fire, heat from the fire is used to create steam, this steam is used to run the generator. Then all you need to do is use the generator to keep the batteries charged while the fire crews are busy fighting the fire. By the time they're done the truck will be charged to 100% again. Not only that, but the steam generator can be used in emergencies. Let's say the truck's batteries are running low but no charging station is nearby. All the firefighters need to do is set something on fire then use the heat to run the steam powered charger.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's good.

/ But you have to keep the diesel generator running at all times.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Birnone: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

A simple solution to the battery running low is this: The truck carries a small steam powered generator. When the truck arrives at the fire, heat from the fire is used to create steam, this steam is used to run the generator. Then all you need to do is use the generator to keep the batteries charged while the fire crews are busy fighting the fire. By the time they're done the truck will be charged to 100% again. Not only that, but the steam generator can be used in emergencies. Let's say the truck's batteries are running low but no charging station is nearby. All the firefighters need to do is set something on fire then use the heat to run the steam powered charger.


I initially thought of a Sterling engine, but a steam engine would work as well.  I can just see the firetruck pull up to a blaze then two firefighters hop off and drag a steam boiler into the burning building to provide power while they fight the fire.

Firefighters that start fires? We could call them Salamanders. I wonder what temperature books burn at?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Charging speed is primarily (the BMS and inverter also have control) based on a voltage differential, so it slows down as the capacity and voltage of the pack increases.

So 0-5% will be at 150KW, whereas 50-80% sounds to be about 30KW average.


Lithium cells have a fairly flat voltage across most of their charging curve. There shouldn't be anywhere near a 5x difference between the power they can can absorb from 50-80% charge vs. from 10-40%.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Oh.

Actually that makes sense.

Firetrucks aren't really intended to be long distance vehicles and can sit around for long periods of time.


Although they sit around, they are left running at all times on an incident.  So much idling, so much wasted gas.  I know on 90% of our calls, we'd just draw enough power to run the blinky lights.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's... um... not really all that different from some others <b>subs</b>...

morita119.comView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DaveTheGreat: Fire TRUCK = Thing with a giant ladder on top.
Fire ENGINE = Thing with a water tank and a shiatload of hoses.

This is an electric fire engine. Not a truck.


They're all "apparatus," from what I understand.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

I love these arguments against going electric.  Sounds just like "what'll you do if you run out of gasoline?  That's why we should just stick to horses.  You can wait to feed them if they have to work an extra hour"


Getting diesel for a rig takes only a few minutes, sometimes it can be delivered.  The same can't really be said about batteries unless you can swap them out with fully charged ones.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks, but I'll keep the EM-50 UAV.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because it's the wrong color and doesn't resemble anything close to an actual fire truck, they need to add some badging on the outside to clear up the confusion.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: dyhchong: Charging speed is primarily (the BMS and inverter also have control) based on a voltage differential, so it slows down as the capacity and voltage of the pack increases.

So 0-5% will be at 150KW, whereas 50-80% sounds to be about 30KW average.

Lithium cells have a fairly flat voltage across most of their charging curve. There shouldn't be anywhere near a 5x difference between the power they can can absorb from 50-80% charge vs. from 10-40%.


Yeah, most of it. Most != all.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

siliconlightworks.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Baby steps.

While the tech may be feasible, the 30% price premium is going to be a show stopper for all but the largest departments. And they will only take up to a handful as trial units.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't get to pretend that diesel-electric technology is 'green' and 'new'.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.


According to the guy in the video, the truck can run for about 1-2 hours on the battery. This is more than enough for the vast majority of incidents - this would probably be used in urban areas where the average trip isn't that far. The generator would mostly be used to pump water and run whatever other equipment.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

According to the guy in the video, the truck can run for about 1-2 hours on the battery. This is more than enough for the vast majority of incidents - this would probably be used in urban areas where the average trip isn't that far. The generator would mostly be used to pump water and run whatever other equipment.


An hour wouldn't be able to handle a standard false alarm at many places. I know because my building has had quite a few over the years. Two hours might get them back to the station. Sometimes.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You don't get to pretend that diesel-electric technology is 'green' and 'new'.


Of course it's not "new"... Have we all forgotten about the Hammerhead Eagle i-Thrust already?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: khatores: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

According to the guy in the video, the truck can run for about 1-2 hours on the battery. This is more than enough for the vast majority of incidents - this would probably be used in urban areas where the average trip isn't that far. The generator would mostly be used to pump water and run whatever other equipment.

An hour wouldn't be able to handle a standard false alarm at many places. I know because my building has had quite a few over the years. Two hours might get them back to the station. Sometimes.


Huh? It only uses power when it's doing something. On a false alarm it's running the lights on top and not much else. If they're 100w worth of LEDs (that's shiatloads, like 9,000 lumen worth), then it would last 1000 hours of sitting outside a false alarm on a full battery. How long do your false alarms last?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Russ1642: khatores: fragMasterFlash: It offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW which, in the case of the 100 kWh version, allows for the battery to be topped up from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour.

So once the initial charge it leaves the firehouse with is depleted it can basically only run for a few hours on diesel before it temporarily becomes a paperweight? Seems fair enough, assuming you can call in a second alarm in time to relieve the first engine.

According to the guy in the video, the truck can run for about 1-2 hours on the battery. This is more than enough for the vast majority of incidents - this would probably be used in urban areas where the average trip isn't that far. The generator would mostly be used to pump water and run whatever other equipment.

An hour wouldn't be able to handle a standard false alarm at many places. I know because my building has had quite a few over the years. Two hours might get them back to the station. Sometimes.

Huh? It only uses power when it's doing something. On a false alarm it's running the lights on top and not much else. If they're 100w worth of LEDs (that's shiatloads, like 9,000 lumen worth), then it would last 1000 hours of sitting outside a false alarm on a full battery. How long do your false alarms last?


Well in winter when it's -20 C or colder they run the heaters the entire time, the lights, the radios, etc. Two hours for a false alarm isn't uncommon. I've been there for a dozen of them. I'm not saying it's a terrible idea or anything, just that they will have to use the diesel generators a lot more than people might think.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do not store or operate near a heat source, or the batteries will degrade.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Ivo Shandor: dyhchong: Charging speed is primarily (the BMS and inverter also have control) based on a voltage differential, so it slows down as the capacity and voltage of the pack increases.

So 0-5% will be at 150KW, whereas 50-80% sounds to be about 30KW average.

Lithium cells have a fairly flat voltage across most of their charging curve. There shouldn't be anywhere near a 5x difference between the power they can can absorb from 50-80% charge vs. from 10-40%.

Yeah, most of it. Most != all.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 461x260]
[siliconlightworks.com image 503x353]


80% state-of-charge is in the flat region. We're not talking about topping off those last few percent.

On your first chart, multiplying the voltage and current together will give you the power it's pulling from the charger. Up to t=120 it's pulling constant current at a gradually increasing voltage (therefore drawing progressively more power from the charger). After t=120 it hits a voltage limit and the current (and therefore the power) drops off sharply.

Around t=90 the charging voltage crosses 4.0V. Now look at your second chart to figure out the corresponding state of charge for 4.0V. It's more than 80%.
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't get it wet or it could short out.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.