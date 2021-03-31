 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   I like my cars like I like my flower gardens: FILLED WITH BEES   (jalopnik.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Automobile, Safeway Inc., Las Cruces, Grocery store, Firefighter, fire department, duty Las Cruces firefighter, Bee  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oprah unavailable for comment.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the fireman could relocate the bees.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out that a shopper who had parked at an Albertsons returned to the car with a load of groceries and while driving away noticed something weird going on in the backseat

"and right next to the leprechaun farking my tire jack, i noticed a swarm of bees"
 
zerkalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The bird shiat and dead roaches proved too enticing
 
JavaMoon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obligatory
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.