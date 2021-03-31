 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   The past week saw the passing of a legendary writer, Beverly Cleary, who brought happiness to many of us and made the world a better place. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, In Memoriam Edition   (fark.com) divider line
12
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like many of us, I grew up with Beverly Cleary and the Mouse and the Motorcycle, among other characters.  I think it's safe to say that her writing made the world a better place to be in.  I'd love to be able to say that about my writing someday, but I'm thinking stories about demonic spiders crawling out of people's skin or drugs that cause violent hallucinations of elder gods probably aren't going to be fondly remembered as children's bedtime tales, unless they're really weird kids or something.

Eh, at least I have the one about the silly barbarian and his Majik Goat.  That's a heart-warmer, to be sure!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still getting a lot of submissions in!  I'm caught up on responding to entries until last Saturday morning (although literally within minutes of my congratulating myself for finally getting my work done, the inbox bell rang again) and we're up to 71K/words worth, which is not a bad start for the first month at all.  Keep 'em coming!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking about a short story picture book called "Louis in the Caboose".

I fondly remember Beverly Clearly books. Ramona was awesome!
 
ebell
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I get her confused with Judy Blume.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
R.I.P Beverly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ramona was Calvin in a prior generation.

I always liked her attitude: "I didn't find the book I liked on the shelf, so I wrote it."
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My favorite book was probably Ramona Forever, but Socks is one of her more underrated books.

//The Mouse and the Motorcycle needs to be a Disney/Pixar movie.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never read any of her books as a child and I'm too old to begin now. My earliest reading was a book about rabbits with fuzzy stuff on the pages for fur and "The Little Engine That Could."
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I fondly remember reading the entire Ramona Quimby series. I get a little fuzzy still thinking about it now, as a grown-ass man in his 4th decade.

I was pleasantly surprised to see she was still living in 2021. Making it to 104 is a hell of a run. I hope she left understanding and appreciating the indelible impact she left on millions of kids.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R.I.P.  CLEVERLY BLEARY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The best books for us were the ones that transported you to another world that you wanted to be part of. That was her.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never read Cleary, but have fond memories of similar authors such as L'Engle.

Finished "Barbarossa," finally, which is definitely not for kids. It's a history of the Great Patriotic War, between Russia and Germany, with lots of misery and death and destruction.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of her more instructive titles for me.  Early lessons in work ethic.
 
