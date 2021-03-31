 Skip to content
 
(National Post)   Canadian government scientist finds a way to grow plants faster than nature, using a crock pot and indoor lights   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How much you wanna bet weed growers have been doing this sort of thing for decades?
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And now your crop is contributing to climate change.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, that's actually pretty cool. I have a sous vide and a small mountain of beetroot seeds I wanted to sprout to eat.

I'll give it a try.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FML.
Better go buy one before fark heads start hording them like the farking assholes they farking on
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Take that, nature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deffuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's discovered a germinator?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How much you wanna bet weed growers have been doing this sort of thing for decades?


It's not that it's a new idea it's using something you already have in your home a seed warmer is around $100.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: And now your crop is contributing to climate change.


Since the other option is having the peppers etc. grown in South America and shipped to Canada, it's considerable savings in emissions. The moreso as most of Canada runs on hydro power.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How much you wanna bet weed growers have been doing this sort of thing for decades?


i have been
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I may try this.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Insta-Pot?

tokeofthetown.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How much you wanna bet weed growers have been doing this sort of thing for decades?


Why else do they call it an InstaPOT?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's awesome and I may steal that technique for some bell peppers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: mrparks: And now your crop is contributing to climate change.

Since the other option is having the peppers etc. grown in South America and shipped to Canada, it's considerable savings in emissions. The moreso as most of Canada runs on hydro power.


Check out the size of the Canadian greenhouse industry.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Take that, nature.

[Fark user image 480x360]


You're old.
 
