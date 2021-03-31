 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Old and sad: Q Cult dividing families. New and awful: with machetes   (vice.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring this back as is and we can lock up most of the right wing in this country:

The Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 (MHSA) was United States legislation signed by President Jimmy Carter which provided grants to community mental health centers. In 1981 President Ronald Reagan and the U.S. Congress repealed most of the law. The MHSA was considered landmark legislation in mental health care policy.

By the way, thanks a lot, Ron, for our homeless problems for the last forty years and also the Trump cult.   (we'd pay a bit more in taxes but our streets would be safer and our electorate would be saner.)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

...he was prone to get hyper-focused on something, and it would consume him for a time before he would lose interest


You married an autistic person, IOW.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There needs to be a strengthened social safety net. It's offensive that America allows so many to be held hostage.
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Bring this back as is and we can lock up most of the right wing in this country:


That's the goal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: There needs to be a strengthened social safety net. It's offensive that America allows so many to be held hostage.
Hostage? That's not the words of a hostage that's the words of someone to soon be dead.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that was depressing.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Bring this back as is and we can lock up most of the right wing in this country:

The Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 (MHSA)


Years ago I was trying to reconnect with some people I was in the military with and was snooping around on a a major military website. It wasn't an official government site so it tended to get a LOT of pretenders and people with very vague connections to the military(think "My grandfather, who died when I was an infant, was in WWII!" types).

but the one guy who stands out in my mind was this guy who flat out claimed that a female soldier in Iraq who had killed herself was a liberal and did it just to make Bush look bad. farking killed herself to own the president. later while discussing what guns he owned and posting pictures of them, he accidently mentioned his mental health case worker. from that day on I hade a very different outlook on the average GOP voter. especially when I had seen similar, if more vague, insinuations made in actual articles.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PaulRB: Bring this back as is and we can lock up most of the right wing in this country:

That's the goal.


It should be the goal. Christian isis belongs in insane asylum so they can stop destroying future generations.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
over half did not identify as QAnon supporters-even as they spouted, verbatim, the conspiracy theories boosted by QAnon.

smh
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Perhaps ironically, this is what my MAGA uncle's Sims games all look like.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PaulRB: Bring this back as is and we can lock up most of the right wing in this country:

That's the goal.

It should be the goal. Christian isis belongs in insane asylum so they can stop destroying future generations.


Identify them, watch them, and eventually detain them, yes.

It needs to be done quietly though, and every actor for the state needs to be afforded plausible deniability.

That said, I think we're on the same page.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a few Q relatives. They live in a parallel universe now. It's incredibly difficult to communicate with them in a serious way. You have to keep everything light hearted and joke-y or it gets very ugly very quickly. If they say something that you know is flat out false you have to let it go. And yes, they do believe that Bill Gates' microchips are in all the vaccines.
 
CRtwenty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.


That's how it started, but then people learned they could use it to fleece money off of those mentally unstable people
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CRtwenty: Russ1642: Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.

That's how it started, but then people learned they could use it to fleece money off of those mentally unstable people


Reminds me how hacking started off with nerds playing pranks or causing grief and damage, but now it's a huge industry supported by governments.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lock them all up. Lock them all up. Lock them all up.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.


That sounds about right.

A tiny population of vulnerable adults being toyed with by a larger crowd of folks who are just out for a laugh.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Lock them all up. Lock them all up. Lock them all up.


King of Monkeys
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"They are educated and uneducated. They are republicans and democrats..."


Uhmm....no.
 
toejam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.


Ding ding ding. Winner!
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Given all the insane conspiratorial bull that the CIA and FBI has pulled - CoInTelPro, MK Ultra, releasing viruses in NYC subways, Agent Orange, the various coups throughout Africa and South America, warrantless spying, etc etc - it's no wonder QAnon actually got some claws into the populace.

Half of the stuff that QAnon is spewing is barely on par with documented history.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Purple_Urkle: There needs to be a strengthened social safety net. It's offensive that America allows so many to be held hostage.
Hostage? That's not the words of a hostage that's the words of someone to soon be dead.


Civilization has a responsibility to prevent that death or it is not actually civilized, it's a nasty, brutish and short state of nature.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you lurk in their on-line hangouts for a while, you will notice that a lot of them are a whole lot more religious than most normies and sheep. QAnon seems to be morphing into a new mutant sect of fundamentalist Christianity. With Donald Trump as Jesus 2.0
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some Florida People having machetes: normal.

Some Central and South american people having machetes: normal.

-come on! you need them for soft-wood/herbaceous jungle bushwacking! I have machetes!-


Chicago People (where i am originally from) having machetes: decidedly NOT normal.

this is all trump's fault isn't it?

A-F*CKIN'-GAIN, isn't it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get that people like conspiracy theories. They are an interesting way to explain how all the problems in your life aren't your fault.  Some guy comes up with a theory about how the liberals are putting drugs in poptarts to make kid's butts produce anti aging chemicals so the democrats can have sex with them to live forever so they can get more Mexicans to vote illegally, and that is why you lost your job as a 46 year old pizza delivery guy. Not because your boss caught you smoking weed.

But after a while, don't people catch on to these claims being wrong and wrong again? First Trump was going to prove he really won.  Then all those troops were in DC because Trump had evidence the election was stolen and the military was going to arrest everyone (and that they were just pretending to be guarding the capitol so as to take the democrats by surprise).Then there was no way Biden was going to make it to inauguration because Trump "has been 10 steps ahead this entire time, and he has a plan." Then Trump was going to walk out on inauguration day, tap Sleepy Joe on the shoulder, tell him he's under arrest, and be sworn back in. Then he let Joe be inaugurated as some plan to catch him doing....something....because that's just how smart Trump is. Then the whole March 6th thing.  Then Trump went back to Mar-a-lago to join up with some government task force he was personally leading to finally arrest all these people, and he had to leave DC, because it was the only way to focus on his secret mission which he didn't have time to do while doing all those great things as president.

The same person told me all those things. And every single time...well we know how they turned out. But they truly believed each one of them. Like after a while don't you start to question your source? Sure I can see overlooking being wrong once.  Or twice.  But by the 15th time wouldn't you start to think "Hey....wait a minute here..."?

Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like Q Anon is just a movement run by trolls posting insane crap, and followed by mentally unstable people who have no idea that they're being used for entertainment purposes.


Maybe you're right.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iToad: If you lurk in their on-line hangouts for a while, you will notice that a lot of them are a whole lot more religious than most normies and sheep. QAnon seems to be morphing into a new mutant sect of fundamentalist Christianity. With Donald Trump as Jesus 2.0


It's the same mentality amongst those who gobble up 'the word' of a preacher, be it from church, Q anon, or a Linux forum.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having an open mind to bullsh*t starts and ends with religion. Once you're willing to accept fantasy into your brain from childhood, you can accept anything you farking hear.

After all, you can't have 'fundamental' without 'mental'.
 
