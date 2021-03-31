 Skip to content
(CBC)   Meanwhile in Canada: three guys pull 15 tons of truck and ice out of a frozen river in -38º weather using chainsaws and a hand-over-hand jack   (cbc.ca) divider line
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently 'hand-over-hand jack' is Albertard-ese for chain hoist. Or more accurately in this case, four chain hoists and a custom hoisting rig.

I guess you still want the truck out of the river because of oil, gas and other fluids leaking into the water, but that truck's toast.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez subby, that's -38 degrees Celsius. Only -36.4 in real degrees.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wish there was video. What did they attach the chains too? Did someone stick a hand down to hook onto a bumper or something, obviously not, so how?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the most manly Canadians there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Wish there was video. What did they attach the chains too? Did someone stick a hand down to hook onto a bumper or something, obviously not, so how?


They asked a local beaver to do that part.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A -38 Degree Hand Over Hand Jack sounds like a Saturday night in Edmonton.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I need a good jack, hand over hand does the trick.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...if the truck stood to "sink to the bottom" having fallen through "unstable ice" what I want to hear is the story from whomever landed it there and was able to leave it in that position.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know if the truck's owner is paying anything for the salvage operation.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last of the Crazy People: but that truck's toast.


A little duct tape'll fix 'er right up.  Good as new!

If the women don't find ya' handsome...
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I want to know if the truck's owner is paying anything for the salvage operation.


Where I am in Northern Ontario, you pay the fee for any rescue services( ambulance, fire rescue, opp, cpd. etc), the fee for the extraction service, plus fines for your general and environmental  asshattery.
It has basically stopped the sport of trying to skip your snowmobile over open water and the delay of not removing your ice hut soon enough.
There are still enough icetards that these fees still are necessary, but they are way down from what they were 20 years ago.
 
iwantamonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: Apparently 'hand-over-hand jack' is Albertard-ese for chain hoist. Or more accurately in this case, four chain hoists and a custom hoisting rig.

I guess you still want the truck out of the river because of oil, gas and other fluids leaking into the water, but that truck's toast.


My first question was wtf is a hand-over-hand jack, never freaking heard of it. I see the pictures with the rigginge and all the pulleys. Dudes are even posing with their recovery strap in the last pic. But I'm going to imagine that the whole job was hinging upon just a come-along or maybe a pallet jack lol
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: Apparently 'hand-over-hand jack' is Albertard-ese for chain hoist. Or more accurately in this case, four chain hoists and a custom hoisting rig.

I guess you still want the truck out of the river because of oil, gas and other fluids leaking into the water, but that truck's toast.


Ah she'll thaw out and be good as new by end oh April.

Just give'r a good powerwash and pop the dents out, you won't even know what happened.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like you caught a good bunch of ice there Vern! Careful the wife doesn't drown tryin' to cook it all at once.
 
flamesfan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Few days in a heated garage and change the oil. Good as new.
 
