(News4Jax)   Florida Botox 'doctor' drank Four Loko and champagne during consultations   (news4jax.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a drunk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before or after they remove the caffeine
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....a Jacksonville mimosa?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Of the items police confiscated was a vile'

Nice article Mr. Experienced Journaliser.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm of the opinion, that surgery is one of the few jobs, best done sober.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Four Loko should have been a warning. That stuff is nasty. Somebody on 4chan described it tasting like paint thinner with a hint of industrial alcohol, and a gasoline finish.
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Hmmmm....a Jacksonville mimosa?


"It's called a Duval Ditchwater. It's Midori, Coffeemate and ditch water."

Jason Mendoza
 
mrschwen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does he look like a Dick Tracy character?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

