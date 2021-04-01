 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Lucy and Ethel seen running from the factory   (nytimes.com) divider line
    News, Vaccination, Immune system, doses of Johnson, Emergent BioSolutions, Federal officials, Vaccination schedule, coronavirus vaccines, United States  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It couldn't have happened at a worse time. Right when we are having another surge. Well I guess my turn to get a shot is getting pushed back even farther. I was thinking May. June now? The FDA needs to approve the AstraZeneca. They have millions of doses sitting in storage just waiting to be released.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll take a shot of Pfizer right into my Johnson.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Score one for testing and quality control. A bit of a delay and some bad PR is infinitely better than having a single bad dose leave the facility.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Relax folks. It's going to be okay. We still have the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines are in the pipeline.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.


Is your arm sore?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.


The chips are programmed to make you post that comment. Soon you'll be promoting Azure services and even the Edge browser.
 
Sir VG
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.


Hopefully round two goes easy for you.  When my Mom had her second Moderna shot, she felt really crappy for two days.

So be sure to plan ahead just in case.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NOOO!!!!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

Is your arm sore?


Got my first Moderna a week ago. Mild arm soreness for a day or two and no systemic symptoms.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

The chips are programmed to make you post that comment. Soon you'll be promoting Azure services and even the Edge browser.


My chip warms up whenever I'm near a 5g signal.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

The chips are programmed to make you post that comment. Soon you'll be promoting Azure services and even the Edge browser.

My chip warms up whenever I'm near a 5g signal.


That's not the chip though, it's a tumor caused by the radiation.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

The chips are programmed to make you post that comment. Soon you'll be promoting Azure services and even the Edge browser.

My chip warms up whenever I'm near a 5g signal.

That's not the chip though, it's a tumor caused by the radiation.


Tumor=bioprocessor. Study it out. The patents have been filed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

Is your arm sore?


It stung going in, more than normal.  But it was fine after that.  By evening the arm was very sore and my joints were a bit creaky.

By the next morning, I had a huge headache, fatigue and soreness, and joint pain.  That was the worst day. It lasted for 3 days but it tapered.

Bad news: this was the first shot.  That 2nd one is probably going to lay me out for 3 days.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you assume that just one percent of the 15 million people those vaccines would have gone to gets sick before they get another dose, that's 150,000 extra infections. At a conservative 0.7% mortality rate, that's over a thousand extra deaths. And if you factor in the lost production time while they shut it all down to figure out what happened... somebody in QA just did a nine eleven.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aungen: Weatherkiss: RoyFokker'sGhost: Just got my first Moderna shot today. Everything went smoothly, no reactions.

Is your arm sore?

It stung going in, more than normal.  But it was fine after that.  By evening the arm was very sore and my joints were a bit creaky.

By the next morning, I had a huge headache, fatigue and soreness, and joint pain.  That was the worst day. It lasted for 3 days but it tapered.

Bad news: this was the first shot.  That 2nd one is probably going to lay me out for 3 days.


My first one (Moderna) put me out for 2 days. The second one just made me tired the next day. My wife had the opposite reaction to both.
 
