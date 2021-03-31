 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV, but they aren't going to tell you   (wusa9.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.

Texting and driving?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.

Texting and driving?


I was thinking this from the beginning, but the "privacy concerns" spin makes me think it may have been medical, which is the only thing afaik that is protected from the public. Then again not being worth $800 million, I'd never know.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L.A. sheriff: I know you are, but what am I?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was hitting his minor child with a golf club at the time?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Tiger's personal opioid epidemic is far from over?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Road Head. Like in "Parenthood."
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pauli's Exclusion Principle?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya he was high off his ass.

Really don't give a shiat about *him* I think he's always been a twat but for the sake of others.
Get a f*cking driver, dude.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing about this makes sense.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken drivers in California will be glad to know they can keep accident reports secret.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess furiously masterbating.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: edmo: I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.

Texting and driving?

I was thinking this from the beginning, but the "privacy concerns" spin makes me think it may have been medical, which is the only thing afaik that is protected from the public. Then again not being worth $800 million, I'd never know.


It was 'Gravity'. Never saw it coming.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Road Head. Like in "Parenthood."


Like in Thinner

The old Gypsy lady isn't done with Tiger
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wheel nut was over lubricated. Common problem with that model.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: edmo: I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.

Texting and driving?

I was thinking this from the beginning, but the "privacy concerns" spin makes me think it may have been medical, which is the only thing afaik that is protected from the public. Then again not being worth $800 million, I'd never know.


Seizure is a possibility. Exactly what caused it would be good to know.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambien or Vicodin? whynotboth.jpg
 
studiomusic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Go away, batin'!"
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree

I like how they phrased that. Like: The gun he was holding with his finger on the trigger went off and killed someone.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Privacy laws to me mean it was medical (HIPAA). Could be medicinal, could have been an event like a seizure.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Viagra overdose made all the blood in his head rush to his boner and he lost consciousness.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ambien
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm going to guess furiously masterbating.


Glad I'm not the only one
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tuxq: Privacy laws to me mean it was medical (HIPAA). Could be medicinal, could have been an event like a seizure.


Definitely "stroke" related.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone should check and see if the Police retirement fund and the Orphans and Widows of law enforcement fund got big contributions.
 
bud jones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Road Head. Like in "Parenthood."


better than "world according to garp" car head...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Yaw String: I'm going to guess furiously masterbating.

Glad I'm not the only one


Not the only one guessing? Or...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's bullshiat.

No way it holds up. Media will request it formally and when denied they will go to a judge who will quickly order the info to be released. Maybe there will be some redaction of medical situations but the black box, witness statements, etc. are public records that are required to be made available.

Don't like it Tiger, don't crash on public highways.

Dumbass.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Onion classic that keeps on giving
Man Who Used Stick To Roll Ball Into Hole In Ground Praised For His Courage
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Penalty stroke
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My man was practicing his putt if you know what I mean
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jmr61: That's bullshiat.

No way it holds up. Media will request it formally and when denied they will go to a judge who will quickly order the info to be released. Maybe there will be some redaction of medical situations but the black box, witness statements, etc. are public records that are required to be made available.

Don't like it Tiger, don't crash on public highways.

Dumbass.


HIPPA destroys all of those sentiments. And nothing else I can think of would do the same.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's like that episode of "My Name is Earl" where the camera catches the blur of the woman's head behind the wheel on an up stroke.
It's Tiger, after all.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.

Texting and driving?


He was driving an SUV, that's usually the cause of a crash.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Giacalone said it's unlikely that deputies would have sought the permission of non-celebrity victims in similar crashes to release information.

You got that right Joe!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: Privacy laws to me mean it was medical (HIPAA). Could be medicinal, could have been an event like a seizure.


Are the cops involved in providing medical care or medical insurance to Mr Wood? If not, then lol no HIPPA does not apply.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the cynic in me says he was run off the road by a cop.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jmr61: That's bullshiat.

No way it holds up. Media will request it formally and when denied they will go to a judge who will quickly order the info to be released. Maybe there will be some redaction of medical situations but the black box, witness statements, etc. are public records that are required to be made available.

Don't like it Tiger, don't crash on public highways.

Dumbass.


He's worth 800 million and you are posting on fark. Glass houses and all that.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aungen: HIPPA destroys all of those sentiments. And nothing else I can think of would do the same.


And generally I'd agree, but this specific sheriff is such a colossal asshole that HIPPA could be bullshiat. I mean, this sheriff would totally use HIPPA to cover up his deputies shooting somebody in the back. Again.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We know. This story needs Giggity Tag.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Drunken drivers in California will be glad to know they can keep accident reports secret.


It just takes money according to the father of a 17 year old who was driving a Lamborghini that killed- they're trying to blame to car.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 720x496]


Ummmmmm, Lacy....
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bud jones: Somacandra: Road Head. Like in "Parenthood."

better than "world according to garp" car head...


Anything is
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess it wasn't drugs or alcohol because they'd sure publsih that.


They never bothered to get a warrant for a blood draw so if it was drugs, nobody would ever know.

tuxq: Privacy laws to me mean it was medical (HIPAA). Could be medicinal, could have been an event like a seizure.


HIPAA has to be the most misunderstood law ever, partially because people like to hide behind it when it doesn't apply.  The LA Sheriff's department is not a covered entity for HIPAA. But if it was a medical issue, all they would have to say is it was a medical problem they are not commenting further.  The way it sounds now is that they figured out something from the vehicle's black box but want to make sure Tiger is okay with the public knowing that information, a privilege I very much doubt would be extended to a non ultra famous person.
 
