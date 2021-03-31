 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times) Le Lockdown Trois
32
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Le Oof.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
well, merde.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: well, merde.


Wait, shouldn't a filter throw an i in there?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's not good.
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Je tousse donc je suis.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet the US is just going to keep spreading. My only hope is that we have a competent President who seems to be ahead of schedule on vaccine distribution.  But we aren't out of the woods yet either.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I bet the US is just going to keep spreading. My only hope is that we have a competent President who seems to be ahead of schedule on vaccine distribution.  But we aren't out of the woods yet either.


Maybe a 50/50 shot of having a derivative virus because Three Tooth Joe wants freedum and Preppy McFratboy wanted spring break.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am here to help Léa Seydoux through this third lockdown.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not good.
[Fark user image 514x688]


Poland with a strong lead, there.
 
aremmes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: elvisaintdead: well, merde.

Wait, shouldn't a filter throw an i in there?


iMerde?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Le Oof.


"The egg?"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Troisième
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
France has one of the highest rates of vaccine skepticism in the world, apparently. Less than half of French adults plan on getting vaccinated.

So yeah, I don't know what to tell you. It's gonna be a shiatshow there for the foreseeable future.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sacré bleu! Zut alors! Mon Dieu!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Tout Le Monde
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ménage à Lockdown.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Troisième


Oh... and ordinal adjectives come before the noun.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: France has one of the highest rates of vaccine skepticism in the world, apparently. Less than half of French adults plan on getting vaccinated.

So yeah, I don't know what to tell you. It's gonna be a shiatshow there for the foreseeable future.


I didn't realize that. That is unfortunate.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: elvisaintdead: well, merde.

Wait, shouldn't a filter throw an i in there?



did you just misspell "a?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I bet the US is just going to keep spreading. My only hope is that we have a competent President who seems to be ahead of schedule on vaccine distribution.  But we aren't out of the woods yet either.


Well another story on that page said 15 million J&J doses were ruined and we won't be getting any more until they figure out the quality control issues, so that couldn't have happened at a worse time.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Lord Dimwit: France has one of the highest rates of vaccine skepticism in the world, apparently. Less than half of French adults plan on getting vaccinated.

So yeah, I don't know what to tell you. It's gonna be a shiatshow there for the foreseeable future.

I didn't realize that. That is unfortunate.


Generally, in France, if it isn't a suppository, it isn't medicine. When the vaccine is something you place inside your butthole, they'll accept it.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I bet the US is just going to keep spreading. My only hope is that we have a competent President who seems to be ahead of schedule on vaccine distribution.  But we aren't out of the woods yet either.


I can promise you that our Governor will do all he can to make sure any plan will include being open for business, sh*tting on franchise owners and kissing the ass of the national GOP.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It does not affect Johnson & Johnson doses that are currently being delivered and used nationwide. All those doses were produced in the Netherlands, where competent workers are employed.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I bet the US is just going to keep spreading. My only hope is that we have a competent President who seems to be ahead of schedule on vaccine distribution.  But we aren't out of the woods yet either.


Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Dr Jack Badofsky: elvisaintdead: well, merde.

Wait, shouldn't a filter throw an i in there?


did you just misspell "a?"


Oui.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not good.
[Fark user image 514x688]


What point are you trying to make with this post?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: 4seasons85!: Lord Dimwit: France has one of the highest rates of vaccine skepticism in the world, apparently. Less than half of French adults plan on getting vaccinated.

So yeah, I don't know what to tell you. It's gonna be a shiatshow there for the foreseeable future.

I didn't realize that. That is unfortunate.

Generally, in France, if it isn't a suppository, it isn't medicine. When the vaccine is something you place inside your butthole, they'll accept it.


So now the French men are walking around with the perfect pick up line: "le sexy, I have the covid vaccine in my pants, no..."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not good.
[Fark user image 514x688]

What point are you trying to make with this post?


That being first in most new cases in Europe is not good is my guess
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not good.
[Fark user image 514x688]


I'm surprised Italy is still up there so high.  They went on lockdown a couple weeks ago, you'd think it would have improved.  Yikes!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's not good.
[Fark user image image 514x688]


Sort on Total Deaths and the UK is the worse still. The UK government response when this started was awful. Those first few weeks last year when attitudes could be set were squandered.
 
