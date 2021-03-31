 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   A truck carrying four 1,000-gallon containers crashed, causing two of them to fall off the truck. Hopefully these containers were not full with any type of dangerous material. Oh, dear   (wral.com) divider line
    Scary, Interstate Highway System, Interstate 95, 1,000-gallon containers of uranium hexafluoride, Hittman Transport Services, North Carolina, Hazmat teams, Pennsylvania Turnpike  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The truck was operated by Hittman Transport Services..." Those are Vlad's Po-210 guys, I guess they're not used to driving the uranium around.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want Return of the Living Dead? This is how you get Return of the Living Dead.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UF6 is nasty, nasty, stuff.

Fortunately they design those containers to survive re-entry so bouncing off the highway shouldn't rupture them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Fortunately they design those containers to survive re-entry so bouncing off the highway shouldn't rupture them.


shouldn't.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: UF6 is nasty, nasty, stuff.

Fortunately they design those containers to survive re-entry so bouncing off the highway shouldn't rupture them.


Came here to say "run away, and never stop running."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burnsy06 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they put up signs saying, "Sorry. Someone dropped a nuclear bomb. You may be sitting here awhile."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only a few violations in two years....?
i drove hazmat for over a decade and did not even get a worn tire warning or light out !
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in this guy:
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: only a few violations in two years....?
i drove hazmat for over a decade and did not even get a worn tire warning or light out !


Sounds like you wasted time and effort being an over-achiever.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Uranium Hexafluoride", to me, always sounded like some miracle toothpaste ingredient.

New *CRELM* toothpaste!  *NOW* with Uranium Hexafluoride, for that *glowing* smile!
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you now I got that damn song stuck in my head.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


I dunno what I like about the music video better: Cute fluffy puppets, women kicking ass, or that a bunch of  white men are trapped in a slave dungeon by Mexican cock fighters.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Containers for that kind of stuff can survive a lot more than falling off a truck.

DOT records show only five citations for hazardous materials issues since March 2019, but only one of those involved failure to comply with regulations. Two of the citations were for improper placards, while two others were for a package not being labeled properly and a lack of paperwork.

Sorry, but how is being cited for improper placards and paperwork not a failure to comply with regulations?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Send in this guy:
[comicvine1.cbsistatic.com image 850x867]


Dammit!

/ *pout*
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOT records show only five citations for hazardous materials issues since March 2019, but only one of those involved failure to comply with regulations. Two of the citations were for improper placards, while two others were for a package not being labeled properly and a lack of paperwork.

All five of those are in the regulations.

Also, calling them "1000 gallon" is misleading. The UF6 is shipped as a solid, and the package is a "Type B" container, with a bunch of layers of protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe a certain Farkette* will show up to talk about it.
*Ring- um, "circular pneumbra"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Eyes! The Goggles Do Nothing! (The Simpsons)
Youtube PWFF7ecArBk
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this part of Daredevil's origin story?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burnsy06: Hopefully they put up signs saying, "Sorry. Someone dropped a nuclear bomb. You may be sitting here awhile."


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: UF6 is nasty, nasty, stuff.

Fortunately they design those containers to survive re-entry so bouncing off the highway shouldn't rupture them.


Modern Marvels had an episode with them in it and they hit them with cars, trains, explosives you name it they did it to them. It was pretty cool
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the whole state a Silkwood shower.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.


Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.


You can use a top load washing machine.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
UHex is a highly restricted compound, and in the past, any transport was usually protected by federal agents or the military, and carried on a slow moving convoy. So this is kinda strange.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AintNoAmoeba: Isn't this part of Daredevil's origin story?


and TMNT.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Eight vehicles were sidelined during 280 vehicle inspections during that time, but its 2.9 percent out-of-service rate was far below the national average of 27 percent."

Now this terrifies me...
 
PureBounds
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: UHex is a highly restricted compound, and in the past, any transport was usually protected by federal agents or the military, and carried on a slow moving convoy. So this is kinda strange.


FTA: averaging 8 million miles a year and 300 radioactive transports per month

I guess these are pretty routine. Would be costly for the tax payer to have escorts for that many transports.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: "Eight vehicles were sidelined during 280 vehicle inspections during that time, but its 2.9 percent out-of-service rate was far below the national average of 27 percent."

Now this terrifies me...



Good on Hittman though, they seem to have their shiat together.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems a little extravagant for the headline in TFA to refer to "radioactive material" when the half-life involved is some mix of 4.5bn year and 700m years. Technically yes, it's radioactive, but not so as you'd notice.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.


You mean you don't?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: UHex is a highly restricted compound, and in the past, any transport was usually protected by federal agents or the military, and carried on a slow moving convoy. So this is kinda strange.


That's not true. UF6 moves by commercial carrier all the time, and has throughout my career in transportation. So do a number of other radioactive materials, including other fissile nuclides. Until you get to certain quantities, forms of material, or use in weapons systems, does it then ride on the Department of Energy secure transports.

The UF6 in those packages is probably only slightly enriched. It was probably going to a reactor fuel plant. I think there's a commercial (former Westinghouse) plant in South Carolina.

New and used reactor fuel, huge quantities of Cobalt 60 (used in food, blood and medical instrument irradiation), and nuclear waste all move by commercial carrier sometimes with limited, if any, escort.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.

You mean you don't?


The IAEA made me dismantle it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.


Dammit... Username and all that.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Problem:

[Fark user image 640x463]

Solution:

[Fark user image 458x458]


In that image up and to the left I see the missing cylinder with a HUGE dent in it. I hope there was no leakage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Give the whole state a Silkwood shower.


I'm old enough to get that reference
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: UF6 is nasty, nasty, stuff.

Fortunately they design those containers to survive re-entry so bouncing off the highway shouldn't rupture them.


You pretty much have to be a MUTO to crack those containers open.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fixed that for you.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.

You mean you don't?


I like AVLIS, tyvm :P
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PureBounds: DORMAMU: "Eight vehicles were sidelined during 280 vehicle inspections during that time, but its 2.9 percent out-of-service rate was far below the national average of 27 percent."

Now this terrifies me...


Good on Hittman though, they seem to have their shiat together.


Absolutely.

But why the trucking industry has a double digit "the law says your truck ain't safe" rate , let alone 1 out of 4.

1 out of 4 trucks weighing 80k to 120k are driving around you are un safe to the point politicians & beaurcrats have decided it is better to annoy the money than take the money
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A toxic waste spill in Faylujah?  How could they tell?
 
Matt the Mechanic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can fix that right up...

/it'll buff right out

//permanent orange afro
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Prof. Frink: Unobtanium: valenumr: If you ever wanted to build a nuke, now's your chance.

Only if you have a bunch of centrifuges or a gaseous diffusion plant.

You mean you don't?

I like AVLIS, tyvm :P


Perv.

assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
