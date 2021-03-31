 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Sacramento area mass COVID vaccinations will be put on hold over the weekend until the Anime swap meet is finished   (kcra.com) divider line
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Placer County mass vaccination clinic on hold for pre-planned anime event"


Free markets OR civilization, they are not actual one in the same nor analogous.
If you have civilization, then no amount of market's per planning wishes could be considered to superseded the needs of public health.

As long as this kinda stuff can even happen or be a question, i do not perceive that we live in a civilization, this is still just the jungle.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't think there would ever be a day where a bunch of nerds would override safety. Maybe hygiene and your ability to smell something other than B.O. for 3 days, but not safety.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
College Spring Football Game here got CANCELLED because the stadium is a vaccination site.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I choose you, COVID-19!

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are you f*cking kidding me?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"What are you doing with that big needle, Senpai? Se...senpai?!?"
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

If you have version 6.0 or above of Civilization can you just turn off health crisis so it won't be a bother?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Priorities!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Couldn't move it to the high school or anything? The mass vax events seem to pop out of nowhere without planning. Around here too. Just boom, be here at the racetrack tomorrow. Farking fishy.

Scheduled for mine Saturday through a hospital. County was rejected for holding one for... reasons. I dont get it. And anime sucks in case anyone was wondering. Except Gurren Lagan. That shiat was tight.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hrm, looks like the Anime event organizers offered to adjust their event to accommodate the clinic and the clinic never took them up on it or asked them about the time they had booked.

I mean, be mad at people for going to large crowded events, by all means, but it doesn't look like event itself is causing the clinic to be closed, it sounds like whoever's running the clinic just accepted that the space was booked and never attempted to see about the situation.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
zimbach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Speaking as a weeb within a day-trip distance of the event:

1.This is an incredibly stupid move on the part of the organizers of the event. They found a loophole in the rules by calling it a "swap-meet" rather than a convention so they could proceed under the current health restrictions.

2. The "con crud" is a real phenomenon of the cocktail of transmissible diseases and mental health issues that affect attendees in the weeks following events such as this (any large indoor gathering, not just anime conventions). This years con crud has been deadly with the inclusion of Covid 19, which is why these things have mostly been postponed until the health emergency is over.

3. Anime fans like to think they are slightly more self aware than other fandoms in terms of personal hygiene. Also part of the cultural admiration of Japan gets them to view face masks as fashion accessories, so that might mitigate some transmission.

Anyway, I'm not going.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gotta catch em all.
 
