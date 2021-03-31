 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Forrest Fenn's treasure may have already been located but the consequences of the search show no signs of slowing down   (kbzk.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park, Rodrick Dow Craythorn of Syracuse, United States, GREAT FALLS, special agents of the National Park Service, Forrest Fenn, significant investigation of damage  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aside from the fact that digging in a cemetery rarely turns into anything positive, my experience with the NPS is that they're really upfront about telling you not to take rocks, flowers, etc from a national park so this guy had some real audacity digging around historical gravesites.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy is gonna be super pissed when after all this, he learns that the treasure was the friends he made along the way.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've listened to some radio interviews of a few of these "treasure hunters." They all seen unhinged to me.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fenn was pretty irresponsible in how he did his contest. There are ways to run a contest without encouraging people to damage the landscape like I did. Somewhere in North America, I've attached a usb drive containing 500 bitcoins to a whooping crane....
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like this guy did his damage months before the treasure was found, but the justice system is slow (especially so with Covid on top), so this guy was just sentenced now.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Guy is gonna be super pissed when after all this, he learns that the treasure was the friends he made along the way.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.