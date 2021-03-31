 Skip to content
(NBC News) Chauvin's defense lawyers are portraying the crowd of bystanders around him as he knelt on Floyd's neck as an "angry mob" that "distracted" him. Apparently hoping will juror won't notice the mob only became "angry" because he was killing someone (nbcnews.com)
    Witness, Testimony, Murder, Eric Nelson, witness Genevieve Hansen, George Floyd's death, Alyssa Funari  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the witnesses that are full of violence, anger and hate, not the mother farker murdering a guy, in front of them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been distracted before, but never so distracted I forgot I was kneeling on someone's throat long enough to read a newspaper.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Your honor. The prosecution admits that the people witnessing the events eventually started to look like an angry mob. If there is a god in heaven I pray that whenever a group of good people sees a senseless, alleged, murder taking place they should get angry. I hope they consider doing something about it!

Unfortunately in this case the attacker had partners and they were all armed so the anger could only lead to frustration and outrage. Sadly it was not enough to save the victim's life in this case."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't matter if they had recorded his thoughts at the time with him thinking "I am gonna kill this passive innocent man because he is black", the system would find a way to let him go.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is such weak sauce even for lying pigs.

If they were THAT concerned about the "mob" they should have stood up and prepared to defend themselves.

LYING PIGS LIE. ALWAYS.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: It's the witnesses that are full of violence, anger and hate, not the mother farker murdering a guy, in front of them.


Well, he wasn't angry.  This was the definition of cold, callous, indifference.  It was obvious in my mind what was going through Chauvin's head, and "distracted" is a very sanitized, technically true way to frame it.

Have you ever been somewhere that you strongly believed you had a right to be, only to have some jagweed tell you to get out, move along, etc.?  That's when you feel that sting of pride about to fark up your whole schedule for the day.  Maybe you were about ready to leave, but you're not going anywhere anymore.  Sorry honey, I'm going to be a bit late because I have to stand on this street corner doing nothing on principle! And the more they try to make you move, the more dedicated you become to staying right the fark where you are.

That was what was going on in Chauvin's head for the better part of 10 minutes.  He wasn't fearful of the crowd, and his attorney is right not to try to argue that.  You can see it on his face.  He was where he was, doing what he was doing, purely out of pride.  The louder and the angrier the crowd got, the stronger his incentive was to stay right where he was, just to prove to them that they couldn't move him.  The only difference was, he wasn't just minding his own business on a street corner, he was kneeling on a guy's neck.  While he was caught up in the pride of not giving in to the crowd, he forgot about that part.  He got distracted.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Your honor, on the one hand, my client knelt on a man's neck for 8 minutes, choking him, and at his direction his partner pushed a knee into the victim's back, immobilizing his diaphragm and suffocating him - all while George Floyd begged for his life, until he could no longer breathe.  After he was unconscious, my client and his partners continued to suffocate him until he was dead.

On the other hand, my client is a white police officer, and George Floyd was a black man.

So you can see the problem."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nuuu: Well, he wasn't angry.  This was the definition of cold, callous, indifference.  It was obvious in my mind what was going through Chauvin's head, and "distracted" is a very sanitized, technically true way to frame it.

Have you ever been somewhere that you strongly believed you had a right to be, only to have some jagweed tell you to get out, move along, etc.?  That's when you feel that sting of pride about to fark up your whole schedule for the day.  Maybe you were about ready to leave, but you're not going anywhere anymore.  Sorry honey, I'm going to be a bit late because I have to stand on this street corner doing nothing on principle! And the more they try to make you move, the more dedicated you become to staying right the fark where you are.

That was what was going on in Chauvin's head for the better part of 10 minutes.  He wasn't fearful of the crowd, and his attorney is right not to try to argue that.  You can see it on his face.  He was where he was, doing what he was doing, purely out of pride.  The louder and the angrier the crowd got, the stronger his incentive was to stay right where he was, just to prove to them that they couldn't move him.  The only difference was, he wasn't just minding his own business on a street corner, he was kneeling on a guy's neck.  While he was caught up in the pride of not giving in to the crowd, he forgot about that part.  He got distracted.



DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he called in for backup assistance with crowd control, right?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little League moms whose kid only got 2 innings in the field and one at bat are angry mobs, especially if their precious kid was a decent player but didn't come to practice so didn't get the same playing time as the total goof player who came to practice and got the full 4 innings and 2-3 at bats.

That crowd was pleadingly angry, but not a threatening word was heard.

Got news for the jury and judge - if they acquit this killer the protests of last summer will look like an amish barn raising by comparison.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are dirty cops and cops who cover for dirty cops, which are you lurking fark pigs?

/cops lie
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translated: Most of the bystanders were black. Police call them 'big scary guys'.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whatever he is paying his lawyers, it's too much.
 
Dakai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been watching this trial and it's been hard to watch.

I watched as Charles MacMillian melted down on the stand down today.  A 61 year old man, weeping as if he was a child.  What guilt that man must have felt in knowing that there was nothing more he could do for George Floyd.

I was raised to respect the police, but damn it, it is damn hard to maintain that respect after something like this and watching this trial unfold and then to see some of the racist blowhards here.

Fark you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is such weak sauce even for lying pigs.

If they were THAT concerned about the "mob" they should have stood up and prepared to defend themselves.

LYING PIGS LIE. ALWAYS.


Did they call for backup?

If they were really "overwhelmed" by the angry mob distracting them, you'd think they would.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't get how some Americans love to make excuses and protect cops from their own behavior. They act like suspects are not Americans, not human, not worth caring about. It's like their lives don't matter. Which is odd. Because they keep saying all lives matter. But clearly they don't. Especially if you're going to be okay with torturing a suspect who is already handcuffed already outnumbered.
This kind of crap is why I support Left leaning ideas. It's to keep me from being apathetic which would only lead me to be coming a vicious killer; in my own self. Because the hope within progressive ideals is the only thing keeping me from being an apathetic piece of crap.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.


Or...hear me out here...the officer could have done more to keep Floyd from dying in his custody.

Radical concept I know.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pic of "angry witness":

"Chauvin's defense lawyers are portraying the crowd of bystanders around him as he knelt on Floyd's neck as an "angry mob" Black that "distracted" him.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JDAT: Whatever he is paying his lawyers, it's too much.


Watch him get off
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I YouTubed the trial footage earlier while I watched him die on police body cam video for the 5th or 6th time (which I had not seen before from the body cam).

The crowd was doing the opposite of an emperors "thumbs down" in a gladiator fight.

Die in prison, you POS.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm just glad he wasn't Asian.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope when this farker gets convicted and locked away he lives in fear every minute of every day for the rest of his worthless murdering life.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dakai: I was raised to respect the police, but damn it, it is damn hard to maintain that respect after something like this and watching this trial unfold and then to see some of the racist blowhards here.

Fark you.


Same.

It's the police unions that have actually made me mistrust them. They always frantically defend one of their own, no matter how heinous the offense. And it seems like they actually condone bullshiat like this which creates the toxic environment that exists in places like the Minneapolis and St. Louis PDs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.


ATM gave me a counterfeit 20. I didn't know till I tied to buy crap. Cashier just handed back to me and told me hey look it's counterfeit dude.
Ended up stuck with it.
Apparently there's no recourse.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.


WTF are you talking about?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.


I believe the cashier was a young black kid.  He asked the manager if he could just cover the money himself, but the manager said no & instructed him to go out & get the cigarettes back.
That kid has got to be carrying a world of guilt... if only I hadn't accepted the bill, the murder, the riots, 100 buildings burned down... none of that would have happened.

That's gotta weigh on someone.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: So he called in for backup assistance with crowd control, right?


No, he was thinking "who's next".
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JDAT: Whatever he is paying his lawyers, it's too much.

Watch him get off


Sadly, I can't say with any certainty that you're wrong.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JDAT: Whatever he is paying his lawyers, it's too much.

Watch him get off


Ew. Fark is not your personal fetish site.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These comments are certainly different than what I saw just now over at Fox 'news' comments.
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.

ATM gave me a counterfeit 20. I didn't know till I tied to buy crap. Cashier just handed back to me and told me hey look it's counterfeit dude.
Ended up stuck with it.
Apparently there's no recourse.


When you're working a cash register, that's exactly what's supposed to happen. Just say "Yeah, marker turned brown/black, not yellow. Can't take it, you can have it back". Don't follow them, you can let your manager know, and they may or may not call the cops, but generally it's just left alone. If they just grab the stuff and run out, then yeah, cops will be called. Otherwise, it's not like they stole anything, you caught it in time.

Just let them go, it's not worth the hassle.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good evening submitter.  Able defense counsel is trying to raise doubts among the jurors that Chauvin had the necessary mens rea (state of mind) to be criminally liable for Floyd's death.  In layman's terms, it's Curly of the Three Stooges telling Moe that he was a "victim of circumstance."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Watch him get off


They're not going to air that part on TV.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.

WTF are you talking about?


Clearly you've never accidentally received counterfeit money only to find out from a cashier at a different place
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.

ATM gave me a counterfeit 20. I didn't know till I tied to buy crap. Cashier just handed back to me and told me hey look it's counterfeit dude.
Ended up stuck with it.
Apparently there's no recourse.


I would be willing to discuss, albeit without facts, but anecdotes. From my experience, folks tend to shop at the same places in their neighborhood. People recognize their regulars. It's quite possible there was a history of shiatty behavior from this guy.

And no. I'm not justifying the end result. But throwing the clerk under the bus doesn't seem right to me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.

I believe the cashier was a young black kid.  He asked the manager if he could just cover the money himself, but the manager said no & instructed him to go out & get the cigarettes back.
That kid has got to be carrying a world of guilt... if only I hadn't accepted the bill, the murder, the riots, 100 buildings burned down... none of that would have happened.

That's gotta weigh on someone.


Wait a minute none of that makes sense if he was supposed to get the cigarettes back that means he did in fact accept the 20
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vern: ATM gave me a counterfeit 20. I didn't know till I tied to buy crap. Cashier just handed back to me and told me hey look it's counterfeit dude.
Ended up stuck with it.
Apparently there's no recourse.

When you're working a cash register, that's exactly what's supposed to happen. Just say "Yeah, marker turned brown/black, not yellow. Can't take it, you can have it back". Don't follow them, you can let your manager know, and they may or may not call the cops, but generally it's just left alone. If they just grab the stuff and run out, then yeah, cops will be called. Otherwise, it's not like they stole anything, you caught it in time.

Just let them go, it's not worth the hassle.


What? So. This isn't a counterfeiting case? It's a beer run! There's a good lawyer will get the counterfeit tossed and plea you out for a beer run.
Crap this makes all this worse. FML
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: J_Kushner: I believe the cashier was a young black kid.  He asked the manager if he could just cover the money himself, but the manager said no & instructed him to go out & get the cigarettes back.
That kid has got to be carrying a world of guilt... if only I hadn't accepted the bill, the murder, the riots, 100 buildings burned down... none of that would have happened.
That's gotta weigh on someone.
Wait a minute none of that makes sense if he was supposed to get the cigarettes back that means he did in fact accept the 20


Yes, read the article. He accepted it, then had second thought, and the manager told him to go out and get Floyd. Then I assume that the manager called the police. So blame him.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the pig wasn't angry then it had to been a premeditated murder.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: I would be willing to discuss, albeit without facts, but anecdotes. From my experience, folks tend to shop at the same places in their neighborhood. People recognize their regulars. It's quite possible there was a history of shiatty behavior from this guy.

And no. I'm not justifying the end result. But throwing the clerk under the bus doesn't seem right to me.


Naaaaa. I'm pretty sure you would have already been barred from the store.
Hell, a cashier tried to bar me because someone else mistook me for someone else that had shoplifted. It took a month of trying to catch the manager to finally get it resolved.
But. Anyway. When I lived in the really really bad part of town I was regularly getting stuck with counterfeit money and I was just stuck with it I couldn't do anything with it. I never understood how the cashier would stop me but sometimes you're obviously took it otherwise how did I get stuck with it except for that one time that it came from an ATM. farking odd.
I'm glad no one ever accused me of attempting to pass counterfeit money fact is  I didn't know but I guess I still could have got in trouble.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once had a cashier actually catch a counterfeit $5 on the way *out* of the till. The magic pen confirmed it was counterfeit. If he hadn't had been that observant, I would have received it as change and probably not noticed anything and just stuffed it in my wallet unknowingly.

So the question is, which of us should the police have summarily executed?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, read the article. He accepted it, then had second thought, and the manager told him to go out and get Floyd. Then I assume that the manager called the police. So blame him.


WTH?
Wait.
Manager told an employee to chase a person they suspected of a crime? I'd be like: you don't pay me enough to chase criminals man,
if I wanted to chase criminals I'd be a cop of farking stupid fark. GTFOH. 😂
fark that cashier if he actually chased.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fredbox: I once had a cashier actually catch a counterfeit $5 on the way *out* of the till. The magic pen confirmed it was counterfeit. If he hadn't had been that observant, I would have received it as change and probably not noticed anything and just stuffed it in my wallet unknowingly.

So the question is, which of us should the police have summarily executed?


THIS
 
soupafi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am so distracted by this mob, I forgot I was killing someone.... That's a bold strategy Cotton
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did the cop ever check vitals; and, if so, what did he do after?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he thought the mob was becoming angry, then why didn't he put Floyd in a patrol car and get ready to help the other officers? Wasn't he training a couple of them?

What a dick.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd like to stand on the back of that attorney's neck with the heel of my work boot. The right one, that is. The left is far too powerful.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: J_Kushner: bobbyjoebobby: I can't believe that racist cashier called the cops because flloyd was high and tried passing a fake twenty. No one deserves to die for that. But c'mon man. If that clerk wasn't a racist he would have accepted the fake 20 and let floyd go about his day.

I believe the cashier was a young black kid.  He asked the manager if he could just cover the money himself, but the manager said no & instructed him to go out & get the cigarettes back.
That kid has got to be carrying a world of guilt... if only I hadn't accepted the bill, the murder, the riots, 100 buildings burned down... none of that would have happened.

That's gotta weigh on someone.

Wait a minute none of that makes sense if he was supposed to get the cigarettes back that means he did in fact accept the 20


Horrible Twitter page, but I find it sometimes informative.  Read part about witness Christopher Martin (cashier)

https://mobile.twitter.com/CrimeWatch​M​pls/status/1377270837141778441
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To play Devil's advocate here the defense has to present something.  They can't come in and say absolutely nothing and call one character witness. As much as it makes people mad they are just doing their job.


Although I hope the jurors are smart enough to see past the defense bull. But who knows about people anymore.
 
