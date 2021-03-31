 Skip to content
 
(Axios) Because 'Murica, the demand for life-saving Covid vaccines is already waning in some parts of the country
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's the nutjobs, then there's a large chunk of the black population (which cannot be labeled "nutjobs" because Tuskegee Experiment), then there's just the "wait and see" people like my mom who saw her own mother injected with all kinds of experimental psych drugs in the 50s and is still reeling from that.

But I'm curious to see what the prevailing conspiracy is for the nutjobs...is it still Bill Gates and 5G? Or nanobots? Or something else?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: There's the nutjobs, then there's a large chunk of the black population (which cannot be labeled "nutjobs" because Tuskegee Experiment), then there's just the "wait and see" people like my mom who saw her own mother injected with all kinds of experimental psych drugs in the 50s and is still reeling from that.

But I'm curious to see what the prevailing conspiracy is for the nutjobs...is it still Bill Gates and 5G? Or nanobots? Or something else?


"No passports. My body, my choice"

Seriously.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellent, send the excess of the Pfizer to Canada, please.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So there will be plenty of supply for those who has chosen to take it?

If so, good.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More vaccine for me, then. My body is ready.
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: There's the nutjobs, then there's a large chunk of the black population (which cannot be labeled "nutjobs" because Tuskegee Experiment), then there's just the "wait and see" people like my mom who saw her own mother injected with all kinds of experimental psych drugs in the 50s and is still reeling from that.

But I'm curious to see what the prevailing conspiracy is for the nutjobs...is it still Bill Gates and 5G? Or nanobots? Or something else?


My oldest daughter is waiting and seeing. The rest of my immediate family has either gotten both or the first; I'm waiting until mid May or so when I'm done Refereeing high school soccer. I can call in to work if I get sick but I can't call off for soccer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am eligible on April 27th but I am hoping to get it early
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who couldve predicted that the "mask hurt facey" crowd would also be afraid of getting a boo-boo on their arm?

Christ, just get their mommies to hold them down while you do it.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why this virus will continue to mutate and kill people.  These are nothing but plague rats.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

awruk!: Excellent, send the excess of the Pfizer to Canada, please.


Send the Moderna Oregon, demand is way higher than the supply.  Heck, more J&J would help.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My county just announced that they're caught up on appointments and redistributed a thousand doses to another provider (in the same county).  About 1/3 of the population has at least one dose.  I was hoping they'd open up for the last group early but it looks like they're going to wait another week.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewd: Who couldve predicted that the "mask hurt facey" crowd would also be afraid of getting a boo-boo on their arm?

Christ, just get their mommies to hold them down while you do it.


Anti-mask crowd: "I'm not afraid of a virus with a 99.7% survival rate!"

Anti-mask crowd: "I'm afraid to take a vaccine with a near 100% survival rate!:
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still can't get one unless I was born 26 years earlier than I was in PA.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm trying to get an appointment. I do not care which brand it is.  Shoot me up!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This pandemic has been so much better than any apocalypse scenario I've seen on film.

We're going to have a very high number of incredibly stupid people die off and all I need to do is wear a mask, get the vaccine, and watch Netflix.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If Fox News was around during FDR's administration, the New Deal would've never been, and polio would still be running rampant in the streets.
 
ENS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Getting Pfizer shot #1 tomorrow and would do so if I had to be catapulted over a moat to get there.

Takes all kinds I guess
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They need to develop a vaccine for derp.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only the plague rats were the only ones to be adversely effected by this i would wish them well in their endeavors to outsmart a virus.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Mississippi, for example, nearly 1 in 5 unvaccinated people say they definitely don't want a vaccine

You can't fix stupid.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: They need to develop a vaccine for derp.


It's called "reading" and they refuse that treatment too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All these antivaxxers assholes are gonna cost murica billions in medical insurance costs because of their stupidity. Yet again, the majority will pay the price for the minority being assholes.

I say antivaxxers shouldnt get any treatment if they get it.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm getting round two in 2 weeks. I'll have immunity in 4 weeks. I'm hoping that these idiots aren't going to ruin it for those of us who are being responsible.

If they are the only ones who would suffer, I wouldn't be so worried. Sadly they are likely going to take out just as many innocent people as themselves.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

awruk!: Excellent, send the excess of the Pfizer to Canada, please.


We just sent you a few million AZ doses. Sheesh!

Seriously, though, once we fill all the American demand I do expect we will start making sure Canada and Mexico get vaccinated.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just got my first shot today. Then my car broke down on the way home.

Thanks Obama.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I'm trying to get an appointment. I do not care which brand it is.  Shoot me up!


Dittos. I'm still not technically eligible but it's a damn shame that there are vaccines waiting and spoiling for individuals who refuse or cannot receive them logging the system.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Black market healthcare is unfortunately probably going to be the future in a totally broken system
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
red states! shocking!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: They need to develop a vaccine for derp.


I believe that solution is the ol' air bubble in the vein.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn Blue states
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Open it up to us poor out-of-staters then.  I'm eligible now, but only if I can drive to Ohio.

/seriously considering it.

//200+ miles though...
 
cleek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
this will never end
 
