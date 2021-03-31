 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Covid's over and lick a carney for luck. The county fair board of directors unanimously voted to re-open fair this summer. Yee, Farking, Haw. Let's all go out and mingle till we tingle. Eat pie till we die. Visit the kissing booth. Wait in lines   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, we've got more people hospitalized for Covid in the GTA than in the entire past year.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope vudukungfu has sense enough to not attend...
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But it's got a new beef barn!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It just keeps getting worse around here.

Mrs. Carte, my daughter and son in law an I all have had the vaccine and are feeling lucky.

We aren't going out anywhere for a while. We have spent a year staying away from others and are not going to piss it away now.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Realistically, by summer, we'll probably have enough people vaccinated that - with covid's apparently reduced R0 during nicer weather - it probably won't be the nightmare it would've been last year or this winter.

Then again, with all the farksticks bringing B1.1.7 to ten thousand new places from Florida, maybe not.
 
