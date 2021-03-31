Fark NotNewsletter: We have come here to chew ass and kick bubble gum

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-03-31 1:54:21 PM
• • •
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
News Cycle Meta Report: I haven't seen a week as slow as this one since maybe 2015. Which is pretty welcome; at times over the past few years, it felt like triple overtime work hours. Consider the fact that a ship stuck in the Suez was big news for several days. Sure, it had a big impact, but there wasn't much action to report on. Day 1: Ship is stuck. Day 2: Ship is still stuck. Day 3: One of the other ships is chock full of seꭗ toys. Day 4: Ship is still stuck. You get the idea.
For weeks now we've teased the Swear Jar concept, and some of you have noticed that recently there haven't been any updates. The reason for that is when we started building the functionality, we realized there was some other groundwork to lay first. Groundwork for potentially dozens of other fun things in the future. Want to know more about what these might be? Head on over to TotalFark and join us, the discussion is live right now. And if you don't have TotalFark, here's where to sign up. One of the benefits is getting to have input on and hear about new features in advance. Today's discussion opens the door to a number of possibilities in 2021. Come join the conversation.
The Fark News Livestream will return next week - Dallan's on a business trip so we're taking a spring break hiatus. Watch for new livestreams next week.
________________________
A message from DisseminationMonkey:
________________________
Just a quick note: The I saw a turtle thread turned 18 last week! Yes, it says at the top of the thread that it was posted in 2006, but if you look at the first comment in the thread, the time stamp shows it was actually March 21, 2003. With all the things that have been shuffled around since the thread was first posted as a Fark Classified, the date on top of the thread ended up getting changed. Anyway, I just wanted to share a little something to make you feel old.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That gave a preview of what it will be like when Bo Burnham plays Larry Bird for an HBO series
mrshowrules showed a man who is accused of using his ninja skills to establish an alibi and commit murder
Eric Shun knew that there are always two sides to every story about people handling creatures they don't know are deadly
diIdo tontine told us how to use a natural remedy to recover from COVID-19
Pocket Ninja gave instructions for making your own sawed-off shotgun
Gubbo explained why it won't be a problem for Elon Musk's company to construct a high-speed tunnel for Miami
pdxbarista was upset about Jessica Walter's death
Subtonic felt defensive when edmo criticized the man who damaged a Scientology building's cameras with a laser
Albert911emt answered the question, "What would you do if this random Oregon man removed his mask at the grocery and kissed your 1-year-old baby on the lips?"
kazrak was ready to live the dream
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
GardenWeasel knew the perfect thing for a good dog who quickly dug a trench when someone poured water on the ground
Smart:
edmo had a theory about people who move to new and exciting cities and then don't like it there
diIdo tontine told us how to use a natural remedy to recover from COVID-19
Pocket Ninja gave instructions for making your own sawed-off shotgun
namegoeshere talked about people who "line jump" to get the vaccine sooner
mofa received a message that meandered like a restless wind inside a letter box that tumbled blindly as it made its way across the universe
rewind2846 ruined all my plans for next weekend
damageddude discussed eyewitness testimony that was used to convict a ninja of murder
I Browse predicted what a teacher who forgot to log out of Zoom before going on a racist rant will say next
MattytheMouse figured out the plan for dealing with climate change
syrynxx was disappointed by an article about a woman who accidentally showed her "cooter" on social media
CSB Sunday Morning: Spring Break Edition
Smart: bcostlow shared lessons learned from volunteering in Tijuana
Smart, runner up (because it was voted smartest in a previous CSBSM): The Pope of Manwich Village managed to defy expectations as a young DJ
Funny: Sexy Jesus had spring break plans that suffered a series of setbacks
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: valanienna gave the brutally honest truth about brutal honesty
Funny: puffy999 played the "misspell a Farker's name" game with KangTheMad
Smart: leeksfromchichis discussed nudity in movies
Funny: TomFooolery helpfully figured out what this thing on Murflette's deck was
Funny: Beeblebrox made a generous offer to support Rev.K's new radio show
Funny: Snaps wasn't sure about trusting flucto's advice on properly caring for cast iron cookware
Funny: merrillvillain offered advice about repairs on a '91 Nissan Stanza
Politics Funny:
Shostie pointed out that Donald Trump actually has one good idea for his upcoming social media platform
I Ate Shergar knew that Trump would have to pass on some subscription models
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise noticed a bad sign when a heavily-armed man was arrested at Publix
The Pope of Manwich Village explained why Dominion will definitely win their defamation lawsuits
duppy showed us what was airing on Fox News
Politics Smart:
Pocket Ninja responded to an op-ed that attempted to defend Christian nationalism
Mollari examined the argument that Washington, D.C. shouldn't be a state because the Founding Fathers didn't intend for it to be one
Ambivalence volunteered some people to help Trump with his social media platform
arrogantbastich looked at the kind of agenda Senator Mike Rounds is interested in pushing, but WithinReason came in with a good counterpoint
Porkbelly thought that there needs to be more focus on the worst part of Georgia's new voter suppression law
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector enjoyed listening to music with the cat
Yammering_Splat_Vector protested against boyfriends with wandering eyes
zeon had just one flickering light
kabloink went to a concert with no social distancing necessary
bugdozer showed yet another cat causing chaos and destruction
RedZoneTuba discovered Penguin's bomb budget isn't what it used to be
I_Am_Weasel was ready to see Egypt
samsquatch showed us how kitty got her stripe
Yammering_Splat_Vector found out that Alice ate too many mushrooms
RedZoneTuba uncovered evidence that Phil Spector had a secret accomplice
Fartist Friday: Homage to spring
kabloink drew a chonky cat sniffing a spring bloom
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We're celebrating "National Find a Rainbow Day" by making a "rainbow" out of things we have at home. Create your own real-life rainbow out of various red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet things lined up in that order, or use things to make a "rainbow" with the classic rainbow shape, but using the colors of your choice, then post a photo of your creation.
Farktography: Spring has sprung again
This one ended in a three-way tie with common sense is an oxymoron's hungry hungry hummingbird, MorningBreath's dewdrops on rosebushes and kittyhas1000legs' Mother and Father Goose
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, now broadcast in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround. On the Quiz itself, Oak came out on top with 942, followed by iron de havilland in second with 932 and runwiz in third with 920. bud jones made fourth with 918, and a far candle came in fifth with 907.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which noted scientist patented a refrigerator with no moving parts, got a court case against a civil rights icon dismissed by merely offering to testify on his behalf, was once offered the presidency of a foreign country, and won a Nobel prize awarded because no one nominated met the criteria. Only 39% of quiztakers knew that Albert Einstein was the sole Nobel Laureate amongst the choices (In 1922, he was awarded the 1921 prize because it was not given out the previous year). They might have also known he was offered the (ceremonial) office of President of Israel when the modern country was first formed. Or they could have known of his work with his former student Leó Szilárd in developing a heat-exchanging refrigerator. Or they knew that Einstein's threat of testifying on behalf of NAACP founder W.E.B. Dubois in his trial for acting as a "foreign agent" would bring so much negative publicity to the government that it was better to simply dismiss the case, All in all, there was a lot to respect about him separate from his work in physics.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which river in the United States is traditionally dyed green each St. Patrick's Day. 88% of quiztakers knew that it was the Chicago River that had the... "honor"? Which some people think is weird because Boston has a much higher percentage of people with Irish Heritage yet doesn't dye their river. Then again, Chicago has a bigger Italian population than Boston but still call their meat casseroles "pizza", so go figure.
The hardest question on the Easy quiz was about "Aplets & Cotlets". Only 36% of quiztakers recognized the name of a candy made for the past 100 years by Liberty Orchards in Washington state from leftover apples and apricots. And if the other 64% want to try them, they'd better hurry, as the company has announced they'll no longer be producing the fruit, nut, and sugar-based confections after next month, as sales have fallen too hard to recover during the pandemic.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about Nancy Wilson and which band she was associated with, along with her sister Ann. 91% of quiztakers recognized her as the guitarist and sometimes-vocalist for the band Heart, famous for grungy riffs like in the song "Barracuda".and her more melodic vocals on "These Dreams".
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
