(NPR)   Hotter temperatures are causing the ocean's kelp forests to die and invasive purple urchins to take over. One solution? We could all become two-eyed, no-horned, swimming purple urchin eaters   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sea otter, Sea urchin, Purple sea urchins, Kelp, Kelp forest, California, Starfish, group of citizen scientist divers  
137 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 9:45 PM



Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about tails? Do we get tails?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No. No that is not too obscure for Fark.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sea urchin gonads for everyone!
 
kp1230
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HOTY.

Nicely done, Subby.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought the transition of feeding kelp to livestock was supposed to curb methane emissions. Are we just proper farked now?

Maybe I won't be overcharged for uni in my last days.
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good luck getting rid of them once you create an industry for it
 
Dedmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheReject: No. No that is not too obscure for Fark.


Sure looks strange to me.

/one  eye?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kp1230: HOTY.

Nicely done, Subby.


We will certainly revisit this headline in December.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no! If the kelp forests die, then the Krusty Krab won't be able to serve Diet Dr. Kelp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seriously you wanna make money? Urchin... roe? Whatever people eat it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For the younglings:
Sheb Wooley "The Purple People Eater" (Official Video)
Youtube 5jV-E09efRE
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are they edible?

*googles* Nope, largely inedible.

DAMMIT!
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wolf eels.  They loves them some urchin.

i.redd.itView Full Size


/ Not an eel, either.
 
