(US Postal Service)   Today in slow news day news: the US Postal Service and TBS announce the resumption of service to Chad. No word on Stacey   (postalpro.usps.com) divider line
15
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Would I get reported for making an Admiral Ackbar reference?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't wanna leave 'em hanging...
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How 'bout they resume service to the US first?  I've had some replacement laptop fans sitting in Forest Park, GA for two weeks.  When I inquired after 10 days, they said to check back in 8 days.  FFS!
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TBS deliveries are always five minutes past the hour.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last I heard, she and Mark still haven't gone all the way.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jeremy unavailable for comment
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Jeremy unavailable for comment


That's not true.  He spoke in class today.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

Would I get reported for making an Admiral Ackbar reference?


I'll allow it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the package I sent to her mom is still not going to be delivered?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To my surprise I actually laughed out loud a few times during the sneak peak of Chad on Sunday. It was much more funny than I thought it would be. Will check it out some more.

/Plus Nasim Pedrad is my future wife.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they sure it wasn't supposed to be Romania?

/ Obscure?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

