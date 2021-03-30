 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   Today in stuck boat news: In Southern California it has been a near-Suez situation at the major ports since late last year   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Containerization, Cargo ship, Ship, giant container ship, Ship transport, Shipping, container ships, Twenty-foot equivalent unit  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 31 Mar 2021 at 4:31 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like we need more resilient and robust infrastructure both here in America and abroad.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alternative to Fox in case it's wanted: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/30/head-o​f-port-of-los-angeles-urges-companies-​to-pick-up-cargo-quicker.html
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sounds like we need more resilient and robust infrastructure both here in America and abroad.


This is a response to US-based businesses trying to restock on goods (all at the same time) in response to COVID.  So we're seeing several months' worth of traffic all at once.  This probably does not indicate a failure of the ports to operate under normal capacity.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was Suez-situation the "9-11" of canal passage?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yep. And the Bay Area is remarking that the Bay is unusually full as well.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, I can buy my xbox soon?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heya Fox--You wrote an article and forgot to blame someone for the problem.

Go ahead and re-write it and make sure you blame the unions. Or minorities.  Or women.  Or atheists.  Or Muslims. Or gun control.

/Honestly surprised they didn't blame unions.
//I think that port is union.  I hope it is.
///Pro-union, anti-fox news.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
24 ships vs over 300 that were stuck due to the canal, big difference.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: So, I can buy my xbox soon?


It was easier to find a COVID shot in February than it is to find an Xbox today.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: 24 ships vs over 300 that were stuck due to the canal, big difference.


Suez accounts for 1/10th of global trade whereas these 2 ports account for 1/3 of US imports. Yes, big difference.

Honest question: were there any layoffs last year that might have an impact here?
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: robodog: 24 ships vs over 300 that were stuck due to the canal, big difference.

Suez accounts for 1/10th of global trade whereas these 2 ports account for 1/3 of US imports. Yes, big difference.

Honest question: were there any layoffs last year that might have an impact here?


Covid infections among the longshoremen had an impact. Not sure if that's still playing a role here.

Mostly it shows how badly America relies on the manufacture-in-Asia-and-distribute-els​ewhere industry.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TerraGoetia: meat0918: Sounds like we need more resilient and robust infrastructure both here in America and abroad.

This is a response to US-based businesses trying to restock on goods (all at the same time) in response to COVID.  So we're seeing several months' worth of traffic all at once.  This probably does not indicate a failure of the ports to operate under normal capacity.


I'm more concerned that a single set of ports (that from google maps look like a single port) handle a full third of imports into the US than their ability to handle a massive unusual surge of traffic.

Too many eggs in one basket. Massive earthquake could take out them both.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where is it? Where is my order?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen for a couple of months, coming over the 73 toll road near Newport Beach, a whole lot of ships sitting out there. Guess that's why Ikea is out of the Freedde I've been dreaming of.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.